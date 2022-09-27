Alden man in Capitol breach becomes first WNY riot defendant sentenced to jail

A 38-year-old auto repair business owner on Tuesday became the first Capitol riot defendant from Western New York to be sentenced to jail.

Daniel Warmus of Alden was sentenced to 45 days in custody to be followed by 24 months of probation for his actions on Jan. 6, 2021, when he was among the first wave of rioters to breach the U.S. Capitol.

But it was as much his actions since his guilty plea on May 23 to a misdemeanor riot charge that prompted U.S. District Judge Paul L. Friedman to incarcerate Warmus.

"His conduct since he pled guilty does not show remorse, does not show he learned his lesson, does not show he knows boundaries," Friedman said. "His conduct over the last six months, while on pretrial supervision, is a threat to the community."

Prosecutors have pointed out that while on pretrial release, Warmus publicly posted videos of himself confronting police officers at police stations and local government officials at government buildings over the right to film inside the buildings. His YouTube channel has more than 40,000 subscribers. Prosecutors noted the harassing emails and even a death threat that Rochester City Hall received after the publicly available contact information for its corporation counsel's office was included in one of his "Auditing Erie County" videos.

"What the defendant does on his YouTube channel is he conducts what he calls audits of law enforcement and local city government buildings, ostensibly for the purpose of auditing the local government's response to expression of First Amendment rights," said Kathryn E. Fifield, a trial attorney for the U.S. Department of Justice. "What the defendant is actually doing in these videos is engaging with law enforcement and local government officials and turning those engagements into confrontations.

"He's recording, he's engaging with law enforcement officers," she said. "He's going so far as to agitate these officers, escalate things into a confrontation and then call to his followers to address these First Amendment infractions by police and local government.

"The fact the defendant engages in this conduct while he's on pretrial release, while he's under supervision, shows brazen disrespect for the court, for law, for law enforcement and completely dispels the notion the defendant is a changed man or has reflected on his actions of Jan. 6," she said.

The judge called the videos a "significant aggravating factor" that contributed to the sentence of incarceration.

"When somebody puts out a video or a tweet or whatever ... you know, you've got crazy followers," the judge said.

Others pick up on what gets posted, the judge said.

"You know what you're doing when you do that," he said.

The previous Capitol riot defendants from Western New York who entered guilty pleas – all sentenced to probation and all but one also to home detention – expressed remorse during their court cases.

Before Tuesday's sentencing, prosecutors noted Warmus hadn't apologized, saying in their court papers that "Warmus has yet to show any meaningful contrition for his conduct on Jan. 6, 2021."

During his sentencing hearing, Warmus offered an effusive apology for his conduct on Jan. 6.

"Looking back to the events of Jan. 6, I realize I made one of the poorest decisions of my life when I decided to enter the building," he said. "Due to my poor choice, I found myself going down in history on the wrong side.

"The truth is I am sorry for taking part in Jan. 6," he said. "I definitely do feel like I owe the American people an apology because of the poor image I helped portray on the country that day. I was not really sure how to or when to, but sitting here at sentencing I have the first chance to speak to the court and my fellow Americans. I'd like to formally say that I am sorry. I'm sorry for the stain on the country that I helped leave."

Warmus did not bring up his YouTube videos during his remarks at the hearing.

But defense attorney Daniel J. DuBois stressed to the judge that Warmus has not been arrested and charged for anything related to the videos, adding that prosecutors did not mention the videos that showed positive interactions with the police and local government officials.

"To state that Mr. Warmus is out there causing all kinds of harm and violating the rules, it's just not true," DuBois said.

"Is it something that I suggest to him he continue? Of course not," DuBois said. "But he's not breaking the law and in his mind he's doing a service."

Capitol surveillance footage revealed Warmus was among the first wave of rioters to breach the U.S. Capitol, and he spent some 16 minutes extensively recording video inside the building, including recording the screaming, pushing and pulling, and assaults by other rioters who ultimately overcame officers guarding a rotunda entryway, federal prosecutors say.

Warmus had pleaded guilty to parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building.

While on the Capitol grounds, Warmus was wearing a black hoodie sweatshirt that said “CNN is fake news,” and he carried a black flag that, in large, white block letteat included a crude epithet next to the word antifa.

The government's court filing listed why it pushed for incarceration:

Warmus was in the first wave of rioters to breach the Capitol on its west side, and was among the first rioters to reach the rotunda.

During his 15 minutes inside the Capitol, Warmus extensively recorded events, including the first breach of the east rotunda doors.

After witnessing and recording the first breach of the east rotunda doors, Warmus made a waving gesture toward the doors as if encouraging other rioters to assist in the breach.

Warmus evaded a Capitol police officer’s attempt to detain him, and Warmus remained in the building following this interaction with police.

Warmus appears to have deleted all Jan. 6 content from his cellphone.

While on pretrial release, Warmus has publicly posted videos of himself harassing police officers to the point of trying to break into police cruisers – and, more generally, Warmus has yet to show any meaningful contrition for his conduct on Jan. 6.

Warmus entered the Capitol through the Senate Wing Door at approximately 2:17 p.m., within five minutes of the initial breach. He was among the first rioters to reach the rotunda at 2:24 p.m.

At one point, he picked up an unknown black object that looks like a hat and put it on one of the statues in the rotunda, according to court papers. Warmus exited the rotunda around 2:28 p.m. and headed back to the Senate Wing Door, where he exited the building at around 2:33 p.m.

In court papers, the defense said a “mob mentality” took hold of the Alden man on Jan. 6.

But the prosecutor scoffed at that notion.

"He had multiple opportunities to turn around, and he proceeded again and again," Fifield said.

The defense stressed that Warmus did not damage property, assault police or engage in any violence, calling that a mitigating factor.

But the prosecution saw his calm demeanor inside the Capitol differently.

"One of the things that is chilling to me when I watched the (surveillance) video, for a lot of these misdemeanor defendants, they are in the midst of chaos," Fifield said. "There is screaming. There is glass breaking. The alarms. A lot of these folks are meandering around in the Capitol as if they are on a tour. If you are calm and meandering around the Capitol in the midst of utter chaos, not turning around ... that to me is aggravating."