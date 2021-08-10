Alden man faces 20 years after plea to child pornography charge

An Alden man faces a maximum of 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine after pleading guilty to a child pornography charge, U.S. Attorney James P. Kennedy Jr. announced.

Brandon Kidder, 37, entered his plea before U.S. District Judge Lawrence J. Vilardo to possessing pornography involving a child under the age of 12.

Prosecutors said the FBI found more than 600 images and videos on devices seized from Kidder’s home on Jan. 28, 2020. Some of them portrayed prepubescent minors and depictions of violence.

According to prosecutors, the images had been downloaded from the "dark web."

Kidder is scheduled to return to court Dec. 17.

