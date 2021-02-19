 Skip to main content
Alden man arrested on DWI charge after striking mailbox in Marilla
An Alden man was arrested Sunday by state troopers on a charge of driving while intoxicated after his vehicle crashed into a mailbox on Jamison Road in Marilla, according to State Police.

Troopers responded to the scene and observed that 45-year-old Brian White's vehicle had traveled off the road before it struck the mailbox. They interviewed White, who, they said, smelled of alcohol.

White was administered  standard field sobriety tests which, troopers said, he failed.

White was arrested and transported to the State Police Barracks in Elma, where he was given a breath test that came up with a .16%  blood alcohol content result.

White was issued an appearance ticket to return to the Marilla Town Court on March 2.

