Albion police look for gunman who shot man in leg
Albion police are looking for the gunman who shot a 23-year-old man Saturday near South Main and Beaver streets.

Police found the victim lying on the sidewalk with a gunshot wound to the right leg. Officers applied a tourniquet and the man was taken by Central Orleans Volunteer Ambulance to Strong Memorial Hospital, where he was treated and released. Police did not release any more information about the victim, the time of the shooting or other details about the incident.

The Albion Police Department and State Police are investigating the shooting, which authorities say they believe was an isolated incident. 

