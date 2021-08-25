Albion Police arrest suspect in stabbing incident, then arrest victim

Albion Village Police arrested a suspect in a Tuesday night stabbing incident on multiple charges, then arrested the victim on similar charges after an investigation, Albion Police Chief David M. Mogle reported.

The incident occurred shortly before 11 p.m. at 110 W. Bank St., Mogle said. Village officers assisted by Orleans County sheriff’s deputies responded to a report of two men fighting with knives and took Jeffrey VanEpps, 43, into custody at his home without incident.

The victim, Angel Gonzalez-Rodriguez, 35, was transported by Medina Ambulance to Strong Memorial Hospital, Rochester, for treatment of a leg wound.

VanEpps was charged with second-degree assault, a fourth-degree weapons count, first-degree menacing and disorderly conduct. He was remanded to Orleans County Jail.

According to the report, investigators then learned that the two men, who are neighbors, had been fighting over a cellphone and that VanEpps had suffered a minor cut on his forehead.

Gonzalez-Rodriguez was arrested when he was released from the hospital, Mogle reported. He is charged with attempted second-degree assault, a weapons count, second-degree menacing, second-degree harassment and disorderly conduct.

