Albion man charged with distribution and possession of child pornography

A federal grand jury has returned an indictment against an Albion man, charging him with three counts of distribution of child pornography and one count of possession of child pornography, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.

Prosecutors said 37-year-old Spencer Hart faces a minimum penalty of 15 years and a maximum of 40 years in prison if he is convicted on the charges.

Hart is accused of possessing a hard drive containing an image of child pornography involving a child under the age of 12.

Hart was previously convicted on a state charge involving possession of child pornography.

He was arraigned before U.S. Magistrate Judge Jeremiah J. McCarthy and is being held pending a detention hearing Wednesday.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.