Albany's next front in police reform: Repealing 'qualified immunity'

Qualified immunity protects individuals, not the government itself, so an individual being granted protection does not always end lawsuits that also allege the government maintained a pattern or a practice that violated civil rights. In Erie County, lawsuits alleging police misconduct or brutality rarely go to trial and are usually settled with sums negotiated out of court.

Unites right and left

Both liberals and libertarians have rallied around the repeal of qualified immunity. A repeal movement has drawn out such sports stars and entertainers as Tom Brady, Drew Brees and Rosanne Cash. Two U.S. Supreme Court justices who are polar opposites ideologically, Clarence Thomas and Sonia Sotomayor, are in agreement on the issue, with Sotomayor once writing that qualified immunity gives police license to shoot first and think later. But the high court in recent years has not taken up a new case that could undo the precedent from 39 years ago.

While the House of Representatives voted this year to eliminate qualified immunity for law enforcement officers as part of the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act, the act has stalled in the Senate, largely over concerns about qualified immunity.