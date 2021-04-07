Akron woman charged with manslaughter in fatal Clarence crash

A 37-year-old Akron woman involved in a multivehicle crash nearly three months ago in Clarence that left another driver dead was arraigned Tuesday night on multiple charges, including manslaughter.

Prosecutors allege Jessica A. Novak was driving at a high rate of speed while impaired by a drug when she caused a chain-reaction on Main Street, near Goodrich Road, about 12:50 p.m. on Jan. 19.

Novak's vehicle "allegedly crossed into the turning lane and hit another vehicle that was turning left onto Goodrich," according to a statement from the Erie County District Attorney's Office.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

The driver of that vehicle, Jeanette Helms, 65, of Clarence, died at the scene. Two other vehicles were involved in the crash. Novak was taken to Erie County Medical Center for treatment of her injuries. Two other people suffered minor injuries.

According to an obituary posted on the Lombardo Funeral Home website, Helms was a grandmother who had worked for the Erie County Courts for more than 28 years and retired as deputy chief clerk of the Surrogate Court.

Novak appeared before Clarence Town Court Justice Michael B. Powers Tuesday and was charged with felony counts of second-degree manslaughter and second-degree vehicular manslaughter and a misdemeanor count of reckless driving.