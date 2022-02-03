Akron woman admits speeding on meth in fatal Clarence crash

An Akron woman pleaded guilty this week to driving under the influence of methamphetamine and speeding when she crashed a year ago and killed a 65-year-old Clarence woman, the Erie County District Attorney's Office announced.

Jessica A. Novak, 38, pleaded guilty on Tuesday to second-degree manslaughter for causing the Jan. 19, 2021, four-car crash on Main Street, near Goodrich Road, in Clarence that killed Jeanette Helms, prosecutors said.

Novak was injured in the crash, as were the drivers of the other two vehicles, who suffered minor injuries.

Novak entered the plea before State Supreme Court Justice Paul Wojtaszek, who is scheduled to sentence her March 22. She faces a maximum of 15 years in prison. She was remanded without bail.

