 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Akron woman admits speeding on meth in fatal Clarence crash
0 comments

Akron woman admits speeding on meth in fatal Clarence crash

Support this work for $1 a month

An Akron woman pleaded guilty this week to driving under the influence of methamphetamine and speeding when she crashed a year ago and killed a 65-year-old Clarence woman, the Erie County District Attorney's Office announced.

jessica novak akron

Jessica A. Novak, 38, of Akron, pleaded guilty this week to manslaughter in connection with a fatal January 2021 crash in Clarence.

Jessica A. Novak, 38, pleaded guilty on Tuesday to second-degree manslaughter for causing the Jan. 19, 2021, four-car crash on Main Street, near Goodrich Road, in Clarence that killed Jeanette Helms, prosecutors said.

Novak was injured in the crash, as were the drivers of the other two vehicles, who suffered minor injuries.

Novak entered the plea before State Supreme Court Justice Paul Wojtaszek, who is scheduled to sentence her March 22. She faces a maximum of 15 years in prison. She was remanded without bail.

Reach Aaron at abesecker[at]buffnews.com or 716-849-4602.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Bizarre headless horse skeleton found buried in Medieval graveyard

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News