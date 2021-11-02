Akron man convicted on multiple counts in child pornography trial

An Akron man who took nude videos of his ex-girlfriend’s young daughters has been convicted by a federal jury on two counts of production of child pornography and two counts of possession of child pornography, U.S. Attorney Trini E. Ross announced.

Joshua A. Schohn, 31, faces a mandatory minimum sentence of 15 years in prison and a $250,000 fine when he appears for sentencing Feb. 23 before U.S. District Judge Richard J. Arcara, who presided over the trial.

Prosecutors said that Schohn was the subject of a complaint in March 2019 by his former girlfriend, who reported that she had discovered child pornography on his laptop computer. She also charged that Schohn had taken nude videos of her daughters, who were then 8 and 6 years old.

State and federal investigators said they found more than 5,000 images and videos of child pornography on Schohn’s laptop.

They further determined that he had produced pornography involving his girlfriend’s daughters in October 2018 during a trip to a water park in Erie, Pa. Prosecutors said Schohn admitted to State Police investigators that he had been collecting child pornography for five years.

