 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Akron man convicted on multiple counts in child pornography trial
0 comments

Akron man convicted on multiple counts in child pornography trial

Support this work for $1 a month

An Akron man who took nude videos of his ex-girlfriend’s young daughters has been convicted by a federal jury on two counts of production of child pornography and two counts of possession of child pornography, U.S. Attorney Trini E. Ross announced.

Joshua A. Schohn, 31, faces a mandatory minimum sentence of 15 years in prison and a $250,000 fine when he appears for sentencing Feb. 23 before U.S. District Judge Richard J. Arcara, who presided over the trial.

Prosecutors said that Schohn was the subject of a complaint in March 2019 by his former girlfriend, who reported that she had discovered child pornography on his laptop computer. She also charged that Schohn had taken nude videos of her daughters, who were then 8 and 6 years old.

State and federal investigators said they found more than 5,000 images and videos of child pornography on Schohn’s laptop.

They further determined that he had produced pornography involving his girlfriend’s daughters in October 2018 during a trip to a water park in Erie, Pa. Prosecutors said Schohn admitted to State Police investigators that he had been collecting child pornography for five years.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Study recommends new Bills stadium, silent on Orchard Park vs. Buffalo location

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Reporter

Dale Anderson has been a Buffalo News staff reporter since 1968. He was the chief rock and pop writer for 20 years and helped establish the weekend entertainment magazine Gusto.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News