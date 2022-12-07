Akron man convicted on child pornography charges is sentenced to 30 years in prison

An Akron man who was convicted by a federal jury on two counts of production of child pornography and two counts of possession of child pornography has been sentenced in U.S. District Court to 30 years in prison followed by 20 years of post release supervision, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.

Federal prosecutors said that Joshua A. Schohn, 32, was discovered by his girlfriend to have child pornography on his laptop. The woman, who is the mother of two girls, reported her discovery to authorities in March 2019. She also reported that Schohn had taken nude videos of her daughters, who were then 8 and 6 years old. Schohn was arrested by State Police on charges of assault and possession of a sexual performance by a child.

An investigation by State Police and the FBI revealed that Schohn's laptop contained more than 5,000 images and videos of child pornography. The investigation also determined that, during an October 2018 trip to a water park in Erie, Pa., Schohn had produced child pornography involving the two girls. Schohn admitted to State Police investigators that he had been collecting child pornography for five years.