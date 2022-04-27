Aide at Niagara Academy charged with unwanted sexual contact with students

A teacher’s aide at Niagara Academy in the Town of Cambria has been arrested on charges stemming from alleged unwanted sexual contact with two male students, the Niagara County Sheriff’s Office reported.
Melissa Demmin, 33, of Pendleton, was charged with third-degree criminal sexual act, a felony, and third-degree sexual abuse.
Demmin was arrested following an investigation after a sheriff’s deputy assigned as a resource officer at the school received a report from the school regarding sexual activity. She was taken to the Niagara County Correctional Facility for arraignment.
The Sheriff’s Office said that Orleans Niagara BOCES, which operates the technical school on Saunders Settlement Road, is cooperating with the investigation.