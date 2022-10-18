AG's report on Buffalo mass shooting sheds new light on how gunman's video, ideology spread

New York State Attorney General Letitia James is recommending sweeping changes to U.S. internet law in the wake of the deadly May 14 attack at a Buffalo supermarket, saying in a report published Tuesday that several online platforms had “enabled horrific mass shootings and hate-based violence.”

The report, which concludes a five-month investigation initiated by Gov. Kathy Hochul, also reveals new details about the online spread of photos and videos from the attack and the inner workings of the fringe message board 4chan, which experts have described as a breeding ground for far-right extremists.

The state cannot bring criminal or civil charges against these platforms because current law shields them from liability, the report concluded. Still, its findings intensify governmental scrutiny of social media platforms, which have faced growing bipartisan criticism over their moderation policies, recommendation algorithms and cultural influence.

The accused Buffalo gunman, Payton Gendron, 18, wrote in an online diary that 4chan introduced him to white supremacist ideas, while platforms including Discord, Reddit, YouTube and Twitch allowed him to plan his attack and later broadcast it to an audience of millions. Facebook and Instagram alone removed roughly one million pieces of content related to the Buffalo shooting in the nine weeks after the attack, the report said.

Among other measures, the Attorney General now recommends that New York criminalize the act of recording photos and videos during a homicide, and introduce civil penalties for people who share such content.

The report determined that a “single individual,” which it does not name, was responsible for recording Gendron’s livestream of the Tops Markets massacre and sharing it to other platforms.

“Online platforms should be held accountable for allowing hateful and dangerous content to spread,” James said in a statement. “Extremist content is flourishing online, and we must all work together to confront this crisis.”

Many of the report’s details about the accused Buffalo gunman’s use of social media were already public knowledge. Gendron encountered extremist ideology through platforms including 4chan and Reddit, it concludes, and then used gun and tactical communities on sites including Discord and YouTube to plan the massacre.

But after interviewing representatives from those sites, and subpoenaing “thousands” of pages of records, investigators from the AG’s Bureau of Internet and Technology and Bureau of Civil Rights also pieced together a picture of how graphic footage of the shooting spread and why tech platforms failed to suppress it fully. Experts in counter-terrorism and domestic extremism have warned that both that footage, and the gunman’s published writings, could inspire future shootings.

In some cases, the report found, incomplete automatic moderation systems or an over-reliance on user reports allowed the gunman’s plans to go undetected before the attack. Automated moderation systems on Discord, where the gunman maintained an explicit diary for months, failed to flag his account because he wrote primarily in a private channel, the report said.

Likewise, Twitch – the Amazon-owned live-streaming site, which monitors new users’ streams with machine-learning technology – didn’t catch Gendron’s video before he began shooting because the first 20 minutes did not appear to violate site policies, the report found. Instead, the site cut off the feed after three users reported it in the same 10-second window, one writing that the streamer was “about to shoot up a store.” Only seven of the stream’s “20 to 28” viewers had the ability to flag it to site moderators, because only logged-in users can file such reports.

“Although the initial video of the shooting was taken down more quickly than in previous mass shootings, it is not clear that can be attributed to any content moderation improvements by the platforms,” the report concludes, “and it was not quick enough to prevent proliferation of the content in the days after the shooting.”

The report also takes aim at fringe platforms and hosting sites that have taken little action to stop the spread of the Buffalo gunman’s writings, or of photos and videos from the attack. Many mainstream platforms, including Facebook, YouTube, Twitter, Discord and Amazon, belong to an industry collaborative called the Global Internet Forum to Counter Terrorism, which helps those sites rapidly identify and remove content after terror attacks. That forum flagged 740 images and 130 videos in the 25 hours after the Buffalo massacre, allowing member sites to automatically block similar content as it was posted.

But a number of fringe and “alt-tech” sites, particularly the anonymous message board 4chan, have defied industry pressure to crack down on violent and hateful content.

Video from the Buffalo shooting was uploaded to 4chan before any other site, investigators found, after an unnamed person in Washington state recorded the livestream in real-time on Discord.

4chan moderators took down that initial video, but allowed many subsequent links and uploads, including 382 shares of the gunman’s video, and 179 shares of his racist diatribe, in the nine weeks after the massacre. In interviews with investigators, 4chan moderators said that violent and hateful content is openly permitted on some of the site’s message boards, including the ones that Gendron said he frequented, and that the site had not communicated with the Global Internet Forum or investigated its role in the Buffalo attack.

Such policies have proved a persistent challenge to lawmakers and civil society groups, who say that violent online content poses real-world harms – but who must largely rely on platforms to police themselves. The First Amendment allows Americans to post even graphic, violent or hateful content online, with some narrow exceptions for content such as child sexual abuse material. Platforms, meanwhile, enjoy broad legal immunity from lawsuits over what their users post, thanks to a bedrock of U.S. internet law called Section 230.

The AG’s report recommends that New York consider first-in-the-country legislation to criminalize the creation of images or videos depicting a homicide, when created by the perpetrator or someone acting with him. It also calls on the state to create new civil penalties for transmitting or distributing such content.

“Such videos are an extension of the original criminal act and serve to incite or solicit additional criminal acts,” the report says.

In addition to new state laws, the report also calls on Congress to extend Section 230’s legal protections only to platforms that take “reasonable” action to reign in “unlawful violent criminal content.” While it is unclear what might constitute reasonable action, the report suggests authorizing an existing federal agency to regulate online platforms and draft moderation guidance, or create a new agency to oversee platforms’ compliance.

The recommendation comes at a time when Section 230 is already under attack from federal lawmakers, and under review by the U.S. Supreme Court. On October 8, the court agreed to hear a landmark challenge to Section 230, which claims that YouTube should be culpable for the death of an American woman in an ISIS terrorist attack because it hosted videos that ISIS used for recruitment.

Lawyers for the May 14 victims and their families are also pursuing possible civil cases against several platforms, including 4chan, Twitch and Discord. The report quotes several family members recounting the horror of watching or learning of the livestreamed video: “To know that it was filmed and that people were watching it like a movie is disgusting,” said Kimberly Salter, the wife of Tops security guard Aaron Salter Jr., in her comments to investigators.

“Today’s report of the Attorney General confirms some of the findings of our investigation on behalf of the families we represent," attorney Terry Connors said. "There are poorly monitored online platforms that spew racist ideology and incite violent acts. We are reviewing the options to hold them accountable for the massacre at the Tops Market on May 14.”