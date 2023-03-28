The state Attorney General's Office has filed a lawsuit against a California couple for "repeated and flagrant violations of lead safety laws" at nearly four dozen properties they own on Buffalo's East Side, the AG's office announced Tuesday.

Farhad Raiszadeh and his wife Shohre Zahedi, who live in San Diego, and their companies are accused of lead paint violations at 47 of the 75 properties they own.

"At least 16 children have been diagnosed with lead poisoning while living in these properties," the AG's office said.

Attorney General Letitia James wants the Raiszadeh Group to pay penalties and restitution to the families affected and to get back rent payments of "potentially hundreds of thousands of dollars."

James also wants the landlords to inspect each rental unit for lead hazards on a regular basis, clean up any such hazards and provide tenants with information on lead disclosures.

The AG's office accused the Raiszadeh Group of operating their rental properties, mostly single- and two-family homes and one apartment building, without the required property management license from the city and renting out units without the real estate broker's licenses since 2008 until the present.

Buffalo has some of the nation's highest rates of childhood lead exposure, James' office said, with children living in communities of color being 12 times more likely to be diagnosed for elevated blood lead levels than children in white neighborhoods.

“In Buffalo and throughout New York, Black and brown children and their families disproportionately suffer the lifelong impacts of lead paint exposure,” James said in the statement. “We cannot allow landlords’ neglect to steal our children’s futures. We will hold the Raiszadeh Group accountable for their actions and will continue fighting to ensure all children are able to grow up in safe and healthy homes.”

The City of Buffalo and Erie County are both co-plaintiffs in the suit.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates