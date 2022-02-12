AG's Office investigating Thruway chase that ended in trooper fatally shooting man

A man died Saturday after being shot by a New York State trooper following a high-speed Thruway chase from the Town of Brant in southwest Erie County into downtown Buffalo, said State Police Major Carla A. DiRienzo.
DiRienzo said the trooper fired his gun after reaching into the man's car and the man put the car into reverse. The vehicle, a tan-colored sedan, struck several fence posts before landing on its side in the ramp into an underground parking lot beneath the M&T building at Washington Street, near Eagle Street. The windshield was blown out.
First responders were seen performing CPR on the man before they laid a white sheet over him.
Hours after the crash, investigators were still trying to confirm the identity of the dead man and trying to piece together what led to the deadly encounter.
The state Attorney General's Office was investigating. The AG's Office of Special Investigations probes any incident involving a death at the hands of a police officer, whether the victim was armed or unarmed.
"I have directed the New York State Police to fully cooperate with the Attorney General's independent investigation," Gov. Kathy Hochul said in a statement Saturday. "As we await a transparent and thorough review of the facts, our thoughts are with the victim's family and our troopers."
State police gave an account of what took place, based on the preliminary investigation:
At about 10:38 a.m., troopers on the Thruway in Brant attempted to stop a vehicle that was driving erratically. DiRienzo said the vehicle was going more than 100 mph.
Multiple troopers chased the sedan east on the Thruway. The vehicle struck a trooper's car near the entrance to the I-190, where the sedan got on the I-190 and headed into the City of Buffalo, DiRienzo said.
As the vehicle exited the I-190 in downtown Buffalo, the state police called off the chase, DiRienzo said. Several state troopers began a search for the vehicle, she said.
That's when a trooper spotted the vehicle from the chase stopped on East Eagle Street. The driver was seen still inside the car and talking to some bystanders.
Troopers "approached the vehicle, gave verbal commands," a statement from police said.
Then, according to DiRienzo, the driver refused to get out of the car. The trooper reached into the vehicle at which point the driver put the car into reverse. The trooper may have been dragged a short distance, DiRienzo said.
The trooper opened fire, police said. The vehicle hit fence posts near the M&T lot and then crashed sideways.
State police said the trooper used a division-issued firearm.
The driver died at the scene.
The trooper, described as a 14-year veteran, suffered minor injuries and was being treated at a local hospital, DiRienzo said.
"It's very dangerous out there," she said. "You don't know what you're going to encounter."
As of late Saturday, State Police had not released any information about the driver who was shot nor any body-camera or other video footage of the fatal encounter. It's not known whether the shooting victim had a weapon in the vehicle.
Officials also had not said whether the troopers involved had followed State Police procedure concerning high-speed pursuits.