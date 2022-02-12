AG's Office investigating Thruway chase that ended in trooper fatally shooting man

State police gave an account of what took place, based on the preliminary investigation:

At about 10:38 a.m., troopers on the Thruway in Brant attempted to stop a vehicle that was driving erratically. DiRienzo said the vehicle was going more than 100 mph.

Multiple troopers chased the sedan east on the Thruway. The vehicle struck a trooper's car near the entrance to the I-190, where the sedan got on the I-190 and headed into the City of Buffalo, DiRienzo said.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

As the vehicle exited the I-190 in downtown Buffalo, the state police called off the chase, DiRienzo said. Several state troopers began a search for the vehicle, she said.

That's when a trooper spotted the vehicle from the chase stopped on East Eagle Street. The driver was seen still inside the car and talking to some bystanders.

Troopers "approached the vehicle, gave verbal commands," a statement from police said.

Then, according to DiRienzo, the driver refused to get out of the car. The trooper reached into the vehicle at which point the driver put the car into reverse. The trooper may have been dragged a short distance, DiRienzo said.