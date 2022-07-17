AG's lawsuit against ghost gun parts dealers cites Tonawanda murder case

Matthew Gerwitz bought five shipments of ghost gun parts without serial numbers from an out-of-state firearms distributor, according to the state Attorney General's Office.

Then police say the City of Tonawanda man went on a rampage.

Buffalo police seizing twice as many ghost guns so far this year Shootings are down 40% in Buffalo, but guns remain a big problem, Police Commissioner Joseph Gramaglia told the Common Council’s Police Oversight Committee.

He used a ghost gun to murder one man and then fired an AR-15 semi-automatic rifle at six police officers as they investigated the crime scene outside his apartment, wounding one officer, according to police.

An affidavit filed Wednesday by the Attorney General’s Office sheds new light on how Gerwitz allegedly obtained his weapons.

The document was filed as part of the state’s lawsuit to stop six out-of-state firearms distributors from illegally selling untraceable easy to assemble ghost gun parts to New York residents without conducting background checks.

Attorney General Letitia James sued the six distributors in June after they allegedly sold nine gun frames to undercover investigators.

Her office obtained shipping records that indicate the distributors have sent about 100,000 parcels to New York residents.

The Attorney General’s Office alleged it also found a pattern of the distributors selling the gun parts to New Yorkers like Gerwitz who used them to commit violent crimes.

Between August 2018 and May 2020, Gerwitz received shipments from Brownells Inc., a firearms distributor in Grinnell, Iowa, and one of the six companies sued, according to the lawsuit. It alleged the packages contained unfinished gun frames and receivers that he may have used to build at least three ghost guns.

On May 26, 2020, Gerwitz was arrested after he was accused of fatally shooting Joseph Marasco, 32, outside Gerwitz's Morgan Street apartment and wounding an officer while firing at six Tonawanda police officers.

When police searched Gerwitz’s residence, they found that Gerwitz used a homemade 9 mm pistol without a serial number and an illegally modified AR-15-style rifle in the attacks, according to authorities.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

"I'm also investigating Mr. Gerwitz's little gun shop in his house and the various guns he may or may not have made here and if there are any other weapons that he made and are in his home that are illegal. That's all being investigated at this time, too,” Erie County District Attorney John Flynn said in May 2020.

A grand jury indicted Gerwitz later that year on charges of murder, attempted murder and criminal possession of a weapon.

David Ljiljanich, the officer shot by Gerwitz, returned to work six months after he was shot. He retired in August 2021, after 20 years of service with the City of Tonawanda Police Department.

Brownells didn’t respond to The Buffalo News’ request for a comment on the AG's allegations.

Police don't often find handmade ghost guns in the City of Tonawanda, said City of Tonawanda Police Capt. Fredric Foels. Still, he thinks the attorney general's lawsuit is a good idea.

“You have a gun that's capable of firing like a real gun that has no serial numbers, that's untraceable and it can be disposed of, taken apart. So I get where they're coming from,” he said.

Along with Gerwitz, the lawsuit lists other customers of the ghost gun manufacturers who went on to commit crimes, including some who wouldn’t have been able to legally posses a firearm.

The lawsuit cites the case of Steven Salerna-Sanchez. On March 20, 2021, Brownells sent a package containing gun frames or receivers to Salerna-Sanchez at an apartment on Claudette Court in Cheektowaga, according to the AG's office.

State clamping down on local businesses selling parts for 'ghost guns' State Attorney General Letitia James announced on Wednesday that she has ordered nine Western New York businesses to immediately stop advertising and selling parts that are used to build homemade, untraceable “ghost guns.”

On June 13, Buffalo police arrested Salerna-Sanchez on felony weapons charges following a raid of the residence that netted guns, including an AR-15, kits to make ghost guns, and thousands of rounds of ammunition.

Police Commissioner Joseph Gramaglia said at that time that it takes about 30 minutes to assemble the seized kits into an operational gun that can be sold for as much as $2,000 on the street.

He described Salerna-Sanchez as a high-level gun dealer who has been implicated in selling dozens of guns on the streets of Buffalo.

The AG's lawsuit also cited Brownells for sending a package containing ghost gun parts on April 14 to Joshua Gotthart at a Wright Avenue address in Buffalo.

Fourteen days later, Buffalo police stopped Gotthart's vehicle as he drove away from his home. Officers said they found a loaded illegal ghost gun in a holster on his right hip. Gotthart was wearing a bullet-resistant body vest.

Police said they found at his residence three unregistered handguns, 17 long rifles, eight shotguns and magazines, as well as gun-making tools and a large amount of ammunition. A grand jury indicted Gotthart on two counts of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon and one count of unlawfully wearing a body vest.