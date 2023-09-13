The State Attorney General's Office will not seek criminal charges against the Town of Niagara police officer who fatally shot a man in the man's home last year, the agency said Wednesday.

There isn't enough evidence to disprove Officer Alexander Wagner was justified in using deadly physical force when he killed Daniel Kachinoski in Kachinoski's Chester Avenue home, the AG's Office of Special Investigation said in a report of the results of its investigation.

Police responded Nov. 19, 2022, to the home following the report of a domestic disturbance. The officer fired shots after Kachinoski lunged at two police officers with an object above his head, police-worn body-camera footage showed.

Police said the object was a knife with a 10-inch blade.

"Here, Mr. Kachinoski had allegedly pushed his mother, pushed PO Wagner, threatened PO Wagner with a chair, and picked up a knife. When he advanced toward PO Wagner with the knife raised, POs Wagner and Micale had reasonable cause to arrest Mr. Kachinoski for menacing a police officer or peace officer ... and could have reasonably concluded that Mr. Kachinoski would imminently use deadly physical force against them. Under those circumstances, the officers did not have a duty to retreat before using deadly physical force," AG investigators said.

This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.