For over 15 years, Farhad Raiszadeh and Shohre Zahedi have been buying East Side properties, and then renting them out to a primarily low-income and minority tenants, including families with young children.

But what Raiszadeh and Zahedi haven't done is maintain those properties, particularly by mitigating the dangers of lead-based paint in their buildings – even after receiving dozens of citations from city and county inspectors, according to city, county and state officials.

The state Attorney General's Office said Tuesday it has filed a lawsuit against the couple, accusing them of lead paint violations at 47 of the 75 properties they currently own.

"At least 16 children have been diagnosed with lead poisoning while living in these properties," the AG's office said.

Attorney General Letitia James wants the Raiszadeh Group to pay penalties and restitution to the families affected and to get back rent payments of "potentially hundreds of thousands of dollars."

James also wants the landlords to inspect each rental unit for lead hazards on a regular basis, clean up any such hazards and provide tenants with information on lead disclosures.

State officials say the couple allegedly allowed lead paint to deteriorate, chip and peel, and then either failed to properly address the problem or violated city, county or state safety regulations when they made repairs. They also didn't properly communicate the lead-paint dangers to potential new tenants as required by federal law.

'Reckless negligence': Judge orders former landlord to pay nearly $5.1 million for lead paint violations A former landlord who was considered one of the worst in Buffalo has been ordered to a pay nearly $5.1 million in penalties, restitution and forfeited rent for lead paint violations, State Attorney General Letitia James announced.

“In Buffalo and throughout New York, Black and brown children and their families disproportionately suffer the lifelong impacts of lead paint exposure,” James said in a statement. “We cannot allow landlords’ neglect to steal our children’s futures.”

Raiszadeh did not return a call seeking comment.

“This landlord was well aware of the danger he was placing his tenants in and had been advised to remediate his properties numerous times by the Department of Health,” said Erie County Executive Mark C. Poloncarz. “There is no excuse for his failure to do so and it is reprehensible that he willfully allowed these dangerous conditions to continue.”

James' action is the latest effort by the state's top law enforcement official to target lead paint violators across New York, where aging housing stock poses a greater risk of containing lead-based paint that was used before it was outlawed. In the past 18 months, she has sued or settled cases in New York City, and shut down a landlord in Syracuse whose violations allegedly resulted in 18 children getting lead poisoning.

In Buffalo, she filed suit in September 2020 against Buffalo landlord Angel Elliot Dalfin and his companies for illegally allowing lead-paint hazards to exist in their rental properties. That resulted in $5.1 million in restitution and penalties this past November, which will be used to fund ongoing childhood lead-poisoning prevention programs run by the city and county.

The Raiszadeh Group properties have been on the city's radar for years, said Cathy Amdur, Buffalo's commissioner of permits and inspections.

"This landlord was a known owner of properties which were in disrepair," she said. "He put renters in there without making the necessary repairs to make them safe homes, and then he had bad, unlicensed property managers. He was just hiring people off the streets."

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. SUBSCRIBE: $1 for 3 months

She said the city has a dual-pronged initiative in which Buffalo conducts proactive rental inspections in areas with high rates of lead-poisoning, and also encourages any renter or landlord to ask for an inspection. But while her department can inspect individual buildings, it lacks the broader scope to address a company or landlord like Raiszadeh with so many properties.

"He's among the worst of them," Amdur said. "Whenever we have someone who owns so many properties and isn't doing the right thing by the residents, that's someone we are highly concerned with."

Erie County Legislature Chair April N. M. Baskin, who has two younger siblings with lead poisoning, praised James for "using the full powers of her office to hold those who would poison our children accountable."

"Lead poisoning is irreversible brain damage that has disproportionately impacted transient, low-income households in Erie County," Baskin said. "It impacts children’s academic success and behavioral development and condemns them to adulthood where they must rely on the county’s social services or worse, our criminal justice system."

Lead-based paint is one of the most common and hazardous threats to young children, who can be exposed to the lead if they chew on surfaces like window sills or door edges that are coated with the paint, or if they eat flaking paint chips or breathe in paint dust, both of which are generated when the paint peels or cracks.

Other places put rental homes with lead paint hazards in a searchable database. Why Erie County resists doing so Lead disclosure law requires the property owner to disclose the presence of lead – not the local health department, said the Erie County Health Department's public information officer.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, exposure to lead – a heavy metal – can affect a child's health and development by damaging the brain and nervous system, slowing growth, and causing hearing, speech, learning or behavior problems. In turn, that can impact their intelligence, ability to pay attention and academic achievement. Even low levels in blood can have an effect.

"There is no level of lead in the human body that is safe for children," the state lawsuit says. "Lead exposure is a serious public health concern and is toxic to every organ system in the body."

New York banned the use of lead paint in homes in 1970, and the federal government followed suit in 1978. But it was commonly used in homes for decades until then, and about 29 million housing units nationwide have lead paint hazards, according to the CDC. Of those, the federal agency says, 2.6 million have children living in them.

Because it has one of the oldest housing stocks in the country – 91% was built before 1980 and 62% before 1940 – Buffalo has tens of thousands of rental homes that were constructed prior to 1978, and that still contain the hazard, according to the state. As a result, the AG's office says, Buffalo "suffers some of the nation's highest rates of childhood lead exposure," with "particularly acute" health impacts in East Buffalo.

The state also noted that children in communities of color are 12 times more likely than children in mostly white neighborhoods to be diagnosed with elevated lead levels in their blood. It's also more common in low-income neighborhoods in Buffalo than in wealthier areas. As a result, the AG's office called the threat of lead poisoning in the city's old rental housing an "ongoing public health crisis" and "one of environmental justice."

Still, lead poisoning can be prevented when such properties are properly maintained – which means the paint is intact or the problem is remediated. But that's not what happened with the Raiszadeh Group properties, the lawsuit says.

According to documents filed in State Supreme Court in Buffalo, the couple has owned and managed at least 78 single- and two-family homes and one apartment building, and currently owns 75 - mostly in the 14211 and 14215 ZIP codes, which also have the two highest rates of lead-poisoning reports, according to the Erie County Health Department. All the properties were built between 1850 and 1944.

Of those, the state says, at least 49 of the properties the couple has owned since 2008 have been cited for 345 interior and 517 exterior lead-paint violations. The 16 children who were poisoned lived in 13 properties, and at least two "lead-poisoned children" lived in at least three of them.

The lawsuit refers to the Raiszadeh Group and also names their companies - Prime Heritage Homes, Premier Heritage Homes, Premium Heritage Homes, Maxinnova Inc. and Maxinnova Defined Benefits Plan. Prime owns 20 properties, Premium 22, Premier 24 and Maxinnova owns nine. The lawsuit lists the City of Buffalo and Erie County as co-plaintiffs in the action, alongside the state.

James is seeking penalties of up to $5,000 for every "false or misleading lead disclsoure" that Raiszadeh Group provided to tenants. She is also asking the court to order the Raiszadeh Group to give up "all ill-gotten profits," including rent, that could total hundreds of thousands of dollars.

And she wants a court order to stop the defendants' "harmful housing practices" and to require them to "inspect every unit for lead hazards" every six months, to "swiftly" and safely remediate all lead hazards, and to provide "legal and accurate disclosures" to tenants. She also wants an independent monitor to supervise the work and report on compliance.

News staff reporter Maki Becker contributed to this story.