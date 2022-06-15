AG Merrick Garland says death penalty a possibility for Tops shooter, but that decision will come later

Federal charges filed Wednesday against the man accused in the May 14 massacre at the Tops Markets on Jefferson Avenue lay out how he reportedly methodically planned and executed the mass shooting with the intent of killing as many Black people as possible.

Payton Gendron, 18, of Conklin, already indicted by an Erie County court, is now facing 26 federal charges, including 10 counts hate crime resulting in death for each of the 10 people killed – a crime that could be eligible for the death penalty.

The charges were announced as U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland came to Buffalo on Wednesday to meet with families of the victims of the Tops massacre and the survivors of the attack and to explain the path forward at the federal level.

"This is a death penalty eligible crime," Garland told reporters.

However, he stressed that decision has not yet been made. The Justice Department has a series of procedures it must follow, which would begin with a federal grand jury indicting Gendron on the same charges named in the criminal complaint, which was filed Wednesday.

Gendron was charged with 10 counts of hate crime resulting in death; three counts of hate crime involving bodily injury and attempt to kill; 10 counts of use of a firearm to commit murder during and in relation to a crime of violence; and three counts of use and discharge of a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence.

The local charges include domestic terrorism and murder as a hate crime. That process will continue as the federal case proceeds.

The criminal complaint filed in federal court Wednesday lays out the federal government's case against Gendron, starting with how he planned the attack, even visiting the store on multiple occasions.

"It alleges that he selected a target in this ZIP code because it has the highest percentage of Black people close enough to where he lives," Garland said, speaking at a news conference held in the Apollo Theatre on Jefferson Avenue, two blocks from the site of the massacre.

The killer chose the Tops because he knew there would be many Black people there shopping and working, Garland said.

"He made a map of the inside of the Tops store 'and decided the best plan of attack for the highest chance of success,' " Garland said, quoting Gendron's words.

The complaint revealed that when FBI agents raided his home in Conklin the day after the mass shooting, they found "a receipt for the purchase of a candy bar at the Tops on March 8, 2022, and handwritten sketches of what appear to be the interior layout of the Tops," court records said.

They also found a handwritten note in his bedroom in which he "apologized to his family for committing 'this attack' and stated that he 'had to commit this attack' because he cares 'for the future of the White race.' "

The federal government's case makes clear that Gendron wasn't shooting randomly inside the store – and that he was targeting Black people.

In the affidavit, the defendant is accused of driving up in front of the store in a blue Ford Taurus, "wearing a tactical-style helmet, camouflage clothing, body armor, and a GoPro video camera, and carrying a loaded Bushmaster XM-15 .223 caliber rifle and multiple loaded magazines."

He then opened fire, shooting four people outside, killing three and wounding one, all of them Black. The surviving victim lay still until the shooter went inside and then ran for safety, the court records show.

Gendron then reportedly went inside and shot two more people in the front of the store before exchanging gunfire with the security guard, Aaron Salter Jr., who was a retired Buffalo police officer. Salter was killed.

Next, Gendron "turned and aimed his rifle at a white male Tops employee (Victim 8) who, at some point during the attack, had been shot in the leg and injured. Rather than shooting him, Gendron said, 'sorry,' to Victim 8, before moving on through the rest of the store in search of more Black people to shoot and kill," the court papers said.

He then reportedly fatally shot a person in one of the checkout lanes and then proceeded through the aisles of the store, killing three more people.

The complaint did not name the individual victims. All 10 of the victims who died were Black. Two white people and one Black man were shot but survived.

"We fully recognize the threat that hatred and violent extremism pose to the safety of the American people and American democracy," Garland said. "We will be relentless in our efforts to combat hate crimes, to support the communities terrorized by them and to hold accountable those who perpetrate them.

"No one in this country should have to live in fear that they will go to work or shop at a grocery store and will be attacked by someone who hates them because of the color of their skin," Garland said.

U.S. Attorney Trini Ross said her office, which will prosecute the case, "will do everything in our power to hold the shooter accountable and to secure as much justice as we possibly can for the victims, their families and this community."

She cautioned that the process could be long, "but it will be thorough, it will be fair and it will be comprehensive, it will reflect what is best about our community and our democracy."

The complaint filed Wednesday names just one person – Gendron – but authorities indicated Wednesday that it is possible that others could be charged.

The Buffalo News previously reported on whether a retired federal agent had about 30 minutes advance notice of the plans at Tops.

"The investigation is active and ongoing," said Paul Abbate, deputy director of the FBI, without going into specifics. "We're leaving no stone unturned. That's something that we'll continue to look at – anyone who was connected with, associated with, in communication with this individual – we are continuing to pursue that. We'll see where that leads. If it leads us to a place where justice is warranted, we'll go there."

Among the family members who met with Garland was Garnell Whitfield, the former Buffalo fire commissioner, whose mother, Ruth Whitfield, was killed in the attack.

"We're certainly encouraged that they're here and making this a priority," he said. "... We wanted to make sure that they're not looking at this as a singular case in Buffalo. This is a problem throughout America."

Whitfield declined to say what he thought about whether the death penalty should be sought.

"We're not here to talk about the death penalty. We're looking for justice," he said.

He said it was significant that the criminal complaint addressed the racism and white supremacy espoused by the accused gunman, not just the violence.

"You have to expose it," Whitfield said. "Good people aren't talking about it."

The process to pursue the death penalty is not a simple one. New York does not have a death penalty, but the federal government does.

A decision to seek the death penalty would need consent from a cadre of top Justice Department officials and Garland, who has recently expressed concerns about the death penalty, including capital punishment’s “arbitrariness” and its “disparate impact against people of color.”

First, a grand jury would have to indict the defendant on the same hate crime charges, explained Barry Covert, a Buffalo defense attorney who has prosecuted other death penalty eligible cases.

"At that point, the Department of Justice will follow its policies and procedures to determine whether they are going to actually seek the death penalty," Covert said.

"We know that the Biden and Garland administration has not been supportive of death penalty in general," Covert said. "It will be interesting to see whether the pressure brought upon them will cause them to seek the death penalty in this case, because if they do not seek it in this case, what other case would they ever seek it for?"

