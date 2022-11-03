AG: Indictment accuses 14 of operating Erie-Niagara cocaine and fentanyl trafficking ring

Fourteen people from Buffalo, Niagara Falls and Lockport have been indicted as part of an alleged cocaine and fentanyl ring, according to the state Attorney General's Office.

The group of people is accused of distributing more than $250,000 worth of cocaine and thousands of fentanyl pills disguised as Oxycodone in Erie and Niagara counties, the Attorney General's Office said Thursday.

A 129-count indictment, resulting from an 18-month investigation, was unsealed Wednesday in Erie County Court.

The indictment alleges drug trafficking between August 2021 and March of this year.

Police said they seized about 1,440 counterfeit prescription "M-30" pills and nearly a kilogram of cocaine as part of the investigation, as well as a loaded .45-caliber pistol and more than $4,000 in cash.

Those indicted include Charles Sims, 50, of Buffalo, who is charged with operating as a major drug trafficker, according to the indictment. If convicted, he faces a maximum sentence of life in prison.

Others charged are Tajine Benning, 48, of Niagara Falls; Michael McPhee, 36, of Lockport; and 11 other Buffalo residents: Ronnie Cason, 46; Michael Clark Jr., 23; Melanie Duchnik, 40; Anthony Fugate, 31; Tevin Jeter, 30; Devon Jones, also known as "Dutch," 33; Jasper Lewis, 34; Negmarie Marcano, 40; Musa Ramadan, 36; Eric Richmond, 36; and Ronald Washington, 35.

Charges include conspiracy, as well as criminal sale of a controlled substance and criminal possession of a controlled substance.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.