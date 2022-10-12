After weeklong manhunt, suspect wanted for shooting wife in front of kids is caught

A week into a frantic regionwide hunt for a man suspected of ramming his car into his estranged wife's vehicle and then shooting her to death in front of her three children in the backseat, Buffalo Police got a tip that paid off.

It sent law enforcement officers swarming into the area around Bissell Avenue near Walden Avenue at midday Wednesday. A detective spotted the suspect – Adam R. Bennefield, 45 – jumped out of his vehicle and began chasing him, Buffalo Police Commissioner Joseph Gramaglia said. A U.S. Marshal drove around to head him off. Officers then tackled Bennefield to the ground in a grassy lot and took him into custody.

Two hours later, he was in Buffalo City Court for arraignment on second-degree murder charges and three counts of endangering the welfare of a child – one for each of the children who saw their mother slain.

"A community member came through with a tip, who was able to reach out to a trusted member of our department. And that was able to get us on the right track," Gramaglia said at a virtual news conference from Dallas, Texas, where he and Erie County District Attorney John Flynn were attending a criminal justice conference.

Buffalo Police had been working with the U.S. Marshals Service Regional Fugitive Task Force to try to track Bennefield down.

Pastor Tim Newkirk of GYC ministries, who has been helping the victims, said he heard about police activity on Bissell Avenue on Wednesday and arrived to see U.S. marshals putting Bennefield into a car. The street was filled with uniformed and undercover police, he said.

Newkirk said he called Keaira Bennefield's father with the news.

“He was relieved,” Newkirk said.

Newkirk added that he, too, was relieved.

“He was armed and dangerous,” Newkirk said. “I also feel sad for the family, who is beginning the process of saying goodbye.” He said the family is in middle of planning the slain woman's funeral.

The killing of Keaira Bennefield, 40, has shocked Buffalo and raised many questions about whether more could have been done to protect her.

Early on the morning of Sept. 28, police responding to a 911 call arrived at Keaira Bennefield's home on Barbara Place in Cheektowaga. She told them that her estranged husband had punched her.

Officers found Adam Bennefield locked in a bathroom and took him to Erie County Medical Center. Initially, police planned on charging him with harassment – which is a violation, similar to a ticket.

But Keaira Bennefield called the police back the following day and said she believed that what her estranged husband had done to her was more serious than harassment. She then referenced video from a surveillance camera that she had placed inside her home that showed her being beaten.

Once police obtained the video on Oct. 2, they decided to raise the charges to third-degree harassment and other misdemeanor charges. Adam Bennefield turned himself in Oct. 4 and was arraigned. Because the charges were misdemeanors, he was released on his own recognizance. However, the judge issued him a stay-away order.

Meanwhile, Keaira Bennefield, working with a domestic violence advocate, went to stay with her mother.

The next morning, she put on a bulletproof vest, according to Newkirk, to drive her children to school. She was at the corner of Shawnee and Richlawn avenues in the city's Leroy neighborhood when authorities say Adam Bennefield rammed his vehicle into hers, then pulled out a shotgun and shot her.

Buffalo Police tried to pull his car over, but it drove onto the Kensington Expressway headed in the wrong direction, police said. Police later found the vehicle. Gramaglia said a shotgun was recovered.

Adam Bennefield has a history of violence against women. In 2000, he was convicted of smashing his car into an ex-girlfriend's vehicle as she was driving. He then carjacked her vehicle, with the ex-girlfriend and a female passenger inside.

Flynn said in the Cheektowaga case, Bennefield faced only misdemeanors because his wife didn't show any serious injuries.

"The judge had no choice but to release the defendant," Flynn said. "None of the charges were qualifying offenses." Bail reform laws enacted in 2020 prevent judges from imposing cash bail for almost all misdemeanors and non-violent felonies.

In Buffalo City Court on Wednesday, Assistant District Attorney Ryan Haggerty asked Judge Kevin Keane to remand Bennefield, to hold him in jail without the possibility of bail. Bennefield’s attorney, Emily Trott, did not ask for bail for her client.

A grand jury investigation is now underway, and the hearing Wednesday was adjourned until Nov. 15 to give the jury time to complete that probe.