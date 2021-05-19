After tip from dentist's office, Erie County man arrested for breaching Capitol

An Erie County man was arrested Tuesday for taking part in the Jan. 6 insurrection following a tip that he had spoken at a dentist's office about being in the U.S. Capitol, according to federal court documents.
Daniel Warmus was arrested in Buffalo Tuesday, according to court documents that state he has vehicles registered to Alden and Lancaster addresses and that he runs an auto shop in Orchard Park.
According to the criminal complaint filed by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia, on Jan. 12, the FBI received a tip that Warmus had been overheard in a dentist's office talking about breaching the U.S. Capitol building on Jan. 6 and smoking marijuana while inside the building. The tipster also told the FBI that Warmus had played a video he had taken at the U.S. Capitol while at the dentist's office.
Warmus is facing three charges: knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority; knowingly and with intent to impede or disrupt the orderly conduct of government business or official functions; violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds.
Support Local Journalism
According to court documents, Warmus was released with conditions and his next appearance is May 24 before the District Court of Columbia.
Prosecutors state that Warmus was seen on video inside the U.S. Capitol wearing a dark sweatshirt that read "CNN is fake news" as well as a dark-colored "Trump 2020" cap.
Prosecutors said Warmus was captured on video several times inside the Capitol, and in one video he stated that he ran an auto shop in Orchard Park. Prosecutors said that shop was Worm-a-Fix Automotive, located on Abbott Road in Orchard Park, where a vehicle registered to Warmus was parked several times during federal agents' monthslong investigation.
The complaint states that Warmus was capturing video inside the U.S. Capitol and that he appeared to film protesters attempting to breach Capitol doors in the Rotunda lobby, where he was pulled away by a law enforcement officer.
A search warrant regarding the location of Warmus' cellphone, which was listed to a Lancaster address, showed that his phone had used a cell site that provided service to an area that included the U.S. Capitol, according to the complaint.