After tip from dentist's office, Erie County man arrested for breaching Capitol

An Erie County man was arrested Tuesday for taking part in the Jan. 6 insurrection following a tip that he had spoken at a dentist's office about being in the U.S. Capitol, according to federal court documents.

Daniel Warmus was arrested in Buffalo Tuesday, according to court documents that state he has vehicles registered to Alden and Lancaster addresses and that he runs an auto shop in Orchard Park.

According to the criminal complaint filed by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia, on Jan. 12, the FBI received a tip that Warmus had been overheard in a dentist's office talking about breaching the U.S. Capitol building on Jan. 6 and smoking marijuana while inside the building. The tipster also told the FBI that Warmus had played a video he had taken at the U.S. Capitol while at the dentist's office.

Warmus is facing three charges: knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority; knowingly and with intent to impede or disrupt the orderly conduct of government business or official functions; violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month