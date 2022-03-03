After three years as missing persons, Wheatfield mom arrested, 2 kids recovered

A former Wheatfield woman was arrested Wednesday night in Albuquerque, N.M., and charged with absconding with her two children three years ago, after a judge awarded custody of the children to their father.
Katie L. Riford, 37, was living in an Albuquerque apartment. She and the children – Olivia N. Riford-Diarbakerly, 11, and Mason Riford, 4 – were using different last names, Niagara County Sheriff Michael J. Filicetti said at a news conference Thursday.
Riford is in jail in Albuquerque, awaiting extradition back to Niagara County to answer a felony charge of custodial interference and a misdemeanor count of violation of a Family Court order.
The sheriff said the children were taken by Child Protective Services in Albuquerque to await the arrival of their father, Peter Diarbakerly, now of Lincoln, Mass.
"When I did break the news to him, it was a very emotional phone call," said Capt. Tracy Steen, chief of the Sheriff's Office's Criminal Investigation Bureau. "He was very excited to hear the news."
The children's photos were deleted Thursday from the website of the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.
Riford and her children lived on Michael Drive in Wheatfield.
Diarbakerly, who never was married to Riford, filed a Niagara County Family Court petition Oct. 11, 2018, seeking custody of the two children he fathered with her. He never saw the children after Nov. 3, 2018, Filicetti said.
On Feb. 15, 2019, Family Court Judge Erin DiLabio awarded Diarbakerly full custody of the two children.
The sheriff said Riford didn't come to court, but submitted a statement saying, "I have been forced into hiding."
"When things weren't going her way in the Family Court, she decided to start making allegations," Filicetti said when asked why she left with the children.
Riford's family created an elaborate website that accused Diarbakerly of abusing Riford and the kids.
"We did investigations early on in this about that. They were all unfounded," Steen said. She added that she doesn't know why DiLabio awarded Diarbakerly custody of the children.
The day that happened, Diarbakerly asked the Sheriff's Office for assistance in finding the children, Filicetti said.
"Katie's family was uncooperative with the service of that order," Filicetti said. The next day, a missing persons case was opened for Riford and the children.
During the next three years, the Sheriff's Office was assisted by the FBI, which provided "very valuable" information in the probe, Filicetti said.
Tuesday, the FBI's information helped the investigation zero in on Albuquerque, the sheriff said. He said Riford was believed to have relatives there, and the local school district didn't require a lot of proof of identity before children are registered for classes.
Wednesday night, after a criminal arrest warrant was obtained in Wheatfield, the U.S. Marshal's Task Force arrested Riford and recovered the children, Filicetti said.
"She was able to stay off the radar in changing her name," Filicetti said. "The usual methods that we use to try to find people did not work. It's my firm belief that she was getting help from family. We do believe there's some family living in that area, and she was also getting help from family back here."
He said Riford wasn't working in New Mexico. The investigation on what support she received from local relatives continues, Filicetti said.
Riford's siblings, who had contacted local media hoping for stories about the case, did not respond to emails from The Buffalo News Thursday.
Niagara County District Attorney Brian D. Seaman said Riford has not been indicted, so her first appearance after she is returned to Niagara County will be in Wheatfield. He said the length of the extradition process depends on whether Riford fights the warrant.
Filicetti said that under New York's recent bail reform laws, Riford may be released on her own recognizance when she appears before a local judge.
"I think we acknowledge the fact that she's a considerable flight risk," Filicetti said. "She's already been to New Mexico, but we'll wait to see how that plays out."