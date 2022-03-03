After three years as missing persons, Wheatfield mom arrested, 2 kids recovered

During the next three years, the Sheriff's Office was assisted by the FBI, which provided "very valuable" information in the probe, Filicetti said.

Tuesday, the FBI's information helped the investigation zero in on Albuquerque, the sheriff said. He said Riford was believed to have relatives there, and the local school district didn't require a lot of proof of identity before children are registered for classes.

Wednesday night, after a criminal arrest warrant was obtained in Wheatfield, the U.S. Marshal's Task Force arrested Riford and recovered the children, Filicetti said.

"She was able to stay off the radar in changing her name," Filicetti said. "The usual methods that we use to try to find people did not work. It's my firm belief that she was getting help from family. We do believe there's some family living in that area, and she was also getting help from family back here."

He said Riford wasn't working in New Mexico. The investigation on what support she received from local relatives continues, Filicetti said.

Riford's siblings, who had contacted local media hoping for stories about the case, did not respond to emails from The Buffalo News Thursday.