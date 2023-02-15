The man who killed their loved ones will never step foot outside a prison again. But that is not the end of it for the families of the victims of the May 14 massacre – not by a long shot.

Now they want to do something to make sure no one can ever perpetrate a heinous crime like that Tops massacre again and also to confront the racism that brought the killing to fruition.

They plan to do it through civil lawsuits and through activism against systemic racism, and they want all of Buffalo to join them.

As racist killer apologizes, judge, attorneys say racism still must be confronted after Buffalo massacre As the judge sentenced Payton Gendron to a lifetime in prison, the hearing was also about the systemic racism and social media influences that created a monster who targeted Black shoppers.

Wayne Jones, whose mother Celestine Chaney was murdered in the domestic terrorist attack, called Wednesday for a reckoning.

"Buffalo needs to look at its racist ways in the face. It's been this way. It's not just one supermarket on Jefferson. That's the only supermarket on the entire East Side," he said.

He pointed to the poor and dilapidated neighborhoods that can be found all over the East Side of Buffalo.

"We don't get jobs. We don't get education. We don't get the opportunities here. It's been this way. It's not new," he said. "You drive through the East Side. Does it look like they have opportunities?"

Zeneta Everhart, whose son Zaire Goodman was wounded in the attack, spoke of the anger families continue to endure and how that was embodied in the moment when one of the grieving family members rushed toward the killer in court.

"People are angry. We saw the eruption in court today," she said. "That's how these families feel. That's how I feel. That's how Zaire feels. That's how the entire Buffalo community feels and that was on full display today. And I get it. I understand. It doesn't get any more raw than that. Ten people died because of the color of their skin in 2022."

Several families and their attorneys addressed the media Wednesday about what they have planned for the future.

Attorney John V. Elmore represents family members of three of the victims who died in the mass shooting: Heyward Patterson, 67; Andre Mackniel, 53; and Katherine Massey, 72.

Mackniel's daughter Deja Brown spoke both at Gendron's sentencing Wednesday and at a news conference that followed several hours later in Elmore's office. Brown said she had been told by many that her words in the courtroom had moved them, which has convinced her to pursue a role in activism.

"I have a voice and feel like, since it's motivating a lot of people, I might as well use if for something good," she said.

Barbara Massey-Mapps said her sister Katherine dedicated her life to civil rights activism, public education and beautifying her East Side Buffalo community.

"Kat was involved in a whole lot of different neighborhood things with children, the homeless shelter around there," said Massey-Mapps.

"There's no way I could walk a mile in Kat's shoes, whatsoever. So I'm just going to take little baby steps, and whatever I can do, I'm going to continue to do in Kat's name, because Kat did so much," she added.

Tiara Johnson, who was at work inside the Tops Markets on May 14 and survived the mass shooting, talked about giving back to the community following her graduation from Canisius College with a degree in computer science late last spring.

"Right now, I'm working at a school on the East Side of Buffalo as a teaching assistant and, like, right now I'm trying to figure out a way to bring tech to the schools, in terms of introducing our youth to computer science," said Johnson, who grew up in Brooklyn.

Attorneys Terrence M. Connors and Ben Crump talked about the civil lawsuits that are in the works. They called on Gov. Kathy Hochul to reconsider her decision to veto the Grieving Families Act, which would allow victims and families to seek damages based on pain and suffering and not just financial status.

"A lot of people loaded that gun," Crump said.

Connors said it was significant that Gendron and his attorneys acknowledged that he learned his hatred from social media and that they were willing to share any information about that.

Family members agreed that it was important to look beyond Gendron.

"I think the focus should be on the individuals that indoctrinated him because he was susceptible to it," said Simone Crawley, whose grandmother Ruth Whitfield was among the 10 victims. "And that's what we need to talk about is that there are people who are being victimized by other people and indoctrinated by other people."

She also wants those in power to do more to uplift Buffalo. "Our communities are still struggling. We still see cities like Buffalo that don't have what they should have, and predominantly Black areas that are not supported the way they should. Those are the conversations I hope to have moving forward and not about this individual and not about this in a sort of vague way where we just focus on Black pain."