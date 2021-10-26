After North Tonawanda street fight, Steingasser's friends say she parted ways

Loraine Steingasser testified that she told Mandy to be home by midnight that night. That was in part because she had spent an entire night seven to 10 days earlier with Christopher Palesh, a boyfriend who testified Monday he left town for Florida on Sept. 17.

"Anytime she went anywhere, she had to call me and when she came home, she had to wake me up," the mother said.

But the only calls she received on the night of Sept. 18-19, 1993, were a hang-up call from an unknown source and then one from a male who asked if Mandy was home.

Loraine Steingasser said she recognized Blazynski's voice in the background urging, "Ask if Mandy's home."

Blazynski said she made the hang-up call and Mielcarek made the second call. Frank said Mielcarek made both calls. Mielcarek said he doesn't remember making any calls.

But he did remember Belstadt, whom he said he barely knew, coming to his house on the morning of Sept. 19 to ask if he knew where Mandy was.

"He said she was missing," testified Mielcarek, who said he hadn't heard that before Belstadt told him.

"I said, 'How do you know she's missing?' " Mielcarek testified. "He said he gave her a ride."