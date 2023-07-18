A man originally charged with four others with a total of more than 200 counts for the rapes of an 11-year-old girl and a 16-year-old girl in 2020 found out his fate Monday.

Erie County Court Judge Susan Eagan sentenced Abdiwahad Sabtow to five years in prison followed by five years of parole.

A jury in May convicted Sabtow, 21, on one count – second-degree kidnapping – after he originally faced more than 40 charges.

All 10 charges for the attack on the 11-year-old were dismissed, and the jury could not reach a verdict on more than 30 remaining counts, according to the Erie County District Attorney's Office.

In the summer of 2021, prosecutors announced a 205-count indictment against three 19-year-olds, a 14-year-old and a 13-year-old.

Three of the five were accused of breaking into a West Side home on Sept. 26, 2020, and raping the 11-year-old.

On Nov. 20, 2020, Sabtow and the two youngest suspects picked up a 16-year-old girl they knew, offering to give her a ride. Instead of taking her where she wanted to go, they drove to Potomac Park and raped her, prosecutors previously said. The three then held her hostage, picked up the other two suspects, and raped her twice more at two other locations.

Sabtow's defense attorneys withdrew a motion to set aside the verdict after discussions with prosecutors, who said Sabtow would not be retried on the charges on which the jury failed to reach a decision.

Sabtow, who faced a maximum of 25 years in prison, was originally accused as an 18-year-old of taking part in both attacks, but the kidnapping conviction involved a November 2020 incident.

Defense attorneys Nicholas Texido and Daniel DuBois asked the judge to consider their client's age both now and at the time of the crime, as well as his background as a refugee.

Eagan issued an order of protection barring Sabtow from having contact with the victim until July 2039.

Bryce J. Baker pleaded guilty in October 2022 to first-degree rape and first-degree attempted rape. He was sentenced to 10 years in prison and 10 years of parole.

Tyrell Patterson-Scott pleaded guilty to first-degree criminal sexual act in August 2022. He received the same sentence as Baker.

The juvenile who was 14 at the time of his arrest pleaded guilty to second-degree kidnapping in August 2022. His case was sent to Family Court for sentencing.

The juvenile who was 13 at the time of arrest had his case handled in Family Court.