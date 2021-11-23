After Covid issues, court hearing cause delay, Bennett and McQuaid to play high school playoff game tonight

McQuaid filed a lawsuit Saturday after they said they were told by county health officials that only vaccinated players would be allowed to play in the Class AA Far West Regional game, which had been scheduled for that night.

After Tuesday morning's court appearance, an attorney for McQuaid declined to specify how many students and staff tested positive for Covid. But none of those who tested positive over the last five days will participate in any way tonight, attorneys for McQuaid said.

Standards implemented by the county health department in mid- to late-October, which Toth called a "test out of quarantine protocol," allow close contacts of individuals who tested positive for Covid, regardless of vaccination status, to, after seven days, leave quarantine early as long as they have no Covid symptoms and have tested negative for the illness.

Testing of players began Thursday and continued through today, and there were no new positive tests today, said Thomas D'Antonio, an attorney representing McQuaid.

The McQuaid players who suit up for the 6 p.m. game all have tested negative for five straight days, said McQuaid attorney Terrence Connors.