After Covid issues, court hearing cause delay, Bennett and McQuaid to play high school playoff game tonight

Tonight's high school football playoff game between Bennett and McQuaid Jesuit high schools at Williamsville South will be played, according to the head of the New York State Public High School Athletic Association.
After a dispute over the Erie County Health Department's restrictions on which McQuaid players were eligible to play that arose after some players and staff tested positive for Covid-19 last week, a number of players have been able to test out of quarantine, an attorney for Erie County said in court.
The players were deemed eligible by the health department not because of the legal challenge mounted by McQuaid, but because they're allowed to leave quarantine based on health department guidelines that allow individuals to exit quarantine after seven days when they meet certain criteria, said Jeremy Toth, first assistant county attorney.
The Erie County Health Department deemed the entire McQuaid team to be "close contacts" of the infected players who were required to quarantine, according to legal papers filed by the county.
McQuaid officials have told the health department the last "close contact" with a Covid-positive individual of the players who will play was during a team practice Nov. 15, and they've tested negative and been symptom-free since then, Toth said.
"It just so happens that, based on the information provided by petitioner, by McQuaid, that that quarantine period ended last night," Toth told reporters outside a downtown Buffalo courtroom.
McQuaid filed a lawsuit Saturday after they said they were told by county health officials that only vaccinated players would be allowed to play in the Class AA Far West Regional game, which had been scheduled for that night.
Support Local Journalism
After Tuesday morning's court appearance, an attorney for McQuaid declined to specify how many students and staff tested positive for Covid. But none of those who tested positive over the last five days will participate in any way tonight, attorneys for McQuaid said.
Standards implemented by the county health department in mid- to late-October, which Toth called a "test out of quarantine protocol," allow close contacts of individuals who tested positive for Covid, regardless of vaccination status, to, after seven days, leave quarantine early as long as they have no Covid symptoms and have tested negative for the illness.
Testing of players began Thursday and continued through today, and there were no new positive tests today, said Thomas D'Antonio, an attorney representing McQuaid.
The McQuaid players who suit up for the 6 p.m. game all have tested negative for five straight days, said McQuaid attorney Terrence Connors.
McQuaid, located in a Rochester suburb, alleged in its lawsuit that the school was told over the phone Friday that only vaccinated players would be allowed to play, which it called an additional and unfair restriction imposed by health officials.
Toth, attorney for Erie County, said the health department's message Friday to McQuaid about only vaccinated players being allowed to play was not a new restriction, but one that was part of the protocol all along.
Just a few hours before kickoff, officials on Saturday afternoon announced the game would be postponed.
The postponement came after State Supreme Court Justice Mark Montour on Saturday issued a temporary restraining order blocking the health department from enforcing the requirement that only vaccinated players on McQuaid could play in the game.
Justice Emilio Colaiacovo, who presided over Tuesday's court appearance, said McQuaid's legal challenge was made "moot" by Erie County's determination that their players met the standards to test out of quarantine. McQuaid's attorneys said they planned to file court papers Wednesday to drop their lawsuit.