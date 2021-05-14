 Skip to main content
After competency ruling, Wheatfield man admits killing father
After competency ruling, Wheatfield man admits killing father

Bryan W. Cummings, who was recently ruled mentally competent to stand trial after doctors split on the question, pleaded guilty Friday to stabbing his father to death last fall.

Cummings admitted to second-degree murder in exchange for a commitment from State Supreme Court Justice Richard C. Kloch Sr. to sentence him to 15 years to life in prison. The maximum for murder is 25 to life. Kloch will officially impose the sentence July 9.

Cummings, 42, killed Ward A. Cummings, 61, Oct. 10 in their home on Hill Road in Wheatfield.

At Bryan Cummings' arraignment on the murder indictment Jan. 4, Niagara County Assistant Public Defender Alan J. Roscetti asked for a competency evaluation of the defendant. Three psychologists examined him and voted 2-1 that he was competent.

At a two-session hearing in April, all three doctors testified, and Kloch decided Bryan Cummings was competent.

