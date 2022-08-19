After Buffalo massacre, White House announces September summit to combat 'hate-fueled violence'

President Biden will hold a White House summit "to counter the corrosive effects of hate-fueled violence on our democracy and public safety" in response to the May 14 massacre in Buffalo and other mass shootings targeting specific communities over the last decade, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre announced in a statement Friday.

The United We Stand Summit slated for Sept. 15 will bring together "heroes across America" who are working to build ties between communities and address hate.

The announcement cited the "disturbing series of hate-fueled attacks" – mass shootings at a Sikh temple in Oak Creek, Wis., in 2012; a Pittsburgh synagogue in 2018; at a Walmart in El Paso, Texas, where many Hispanic people shopped in 2019; and a Passover shooting at a Poway, Calif., synagogue in 2019; as well as the shooting spree of mostly Asian spa workers in Atlanta in 2021; and the attack in Buffalo where 10 Black people were killed.

The suspect in the mass shooting at Tops uploaded hundreds of pages of his own writing in which he describes his hate toward Black people, Jews and other minorities and meticulously recorded his plans to single out a place where he could kill as many Black people as possible, according to prosecutors. They said he chose the Tops on Buffalo's East Side because it was located in a ZIP code with a high concentration of Black people. Armed with a military-style rifle and wearing combat gear from head to toe, he drove up to the supermarket on a Saturday afternoon and slaughtered 10 people and wounded three more, streaming live video of his rampage from a camera mounted on his helmet.

"As President Biden said in Buffalo after the horrific mass shooting earlier this year, in the battle for the soul of our nation 'we must all enlist in this great cause of America.' The United We Stand Summit will present an important opportunity for Americans of all walks of life to take up that cause – together," Jean-Pierre said in the statement.

The summit is slated to include civil rights groups, community and business leaders, law enforcement, former members of hate groups who now prevent violence, gun violence prevention leaders, and media and cultural figures, the announcement said, but no names were announced.

At the same time, the White House is seeking nominations for "extraordinary uniters" to recognize their efforts to bridge divides in their communities.

"These 'Uniters' are bipartisan faith leaders and teachers, police officers and mayors, civic leaders and volunteers, and everyday members of our communities. Many of these Uniters are themselves survivors of hate-fueled violence who have turned their pain into purpose. They hold together our communities together and lift us up in the hardest times," the White House said.

To nominate a "uniter," email: UnitedWeStand@who.eop.gov. The nominations must be made by Sept. 1.