After armed robbery, DiCamillo Bakery closes Pine Avenue store in Niagara Falls

After being targeted for a robbery five times since early 2019, DiCamillo Bakery has closed its store at 1700 Pine Ave., Niagara Falls.
Matthew DiCamillo, company vice president, said the decision was made to protect workers. He said it's become difficult to find people to work at the Pine Avenue store, which was open only four days a week.
The last straw was an armed robbery about 3:30 p.m. Saturday, in which an intruder pulled a gun on two frightened clerks.
DiCamillo said the robbery occurred about two hours after a private security guard had left the bakery for the day.
But he said he quickly downloaded surveillance video from the store's camera and gave to it to Niagara Falls police, who made an arrest in the case about an hour later.
"It was scary for our clerks to say the least. I don't blame them for having been so scared and traumatized afterward," DiCamillo said. "As an employer, our responsibility is to keep them safe. This was a decision we had to make at this time."
DiCamillo, which has two other locations in the Falls as well as stores in Lewiston and Williamsville, announced the Pine Avenue closure in a Facebook post late Monday afternoon.
Support Local Journalism
"Until further notice, the DiCamillo family has reluctantly decided to close this 1700 Pine Ave. location. At this time, our first priority is the safety of our great employees," the post said.
"We want to thank the Niagara Falls Police Department for their brave work every day. We also want to thank Security Solutions of Niagara LLC for their constant security presence in our store over the past 2 years. And most of all, we want to thank all of our wonderful customers who have supported this location since 1986," the post said.
"We are looking forward to seeing you at any of our other four locations and are excited about the prospects for future new store locations in Niagara and Erie counties," the notice concluded.
The Pine Avenue store was robbed twice in April 2019, which led to a news conference by politicians at the nearby City Market, demanding more police patrols in the neighborhood.
But police reports show DiCamillo's Pine Avenue store was robbed again in November 2019 and April 2020, and burglarized in August 2020.
DiCamillo said he doesn't know if the store will reopen. He said about 10 people worked at the Pine Avenue site, and they will be reassigned within the bakery chain.
The headquarters of the 101-year-old business is located on Linwood Avenue, a short distance from the Pine Avenue store, which opened in 1986.
A major investment, including $250,000 from the state's Downtown Redevelopment Initiative, led to recent improvements at the Linwood Avenue store, including production expansion and upgrades to the retail and dining areas, which DiCamillo said have been well-received by customers.