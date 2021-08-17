After armed robbery, DiCamillo Bakery closes Pine Avenue store in Niagara Falls

After being targeted for a robbery five times since early 2019, DiCamillo Bakery has closed its store at 1700 Pine Ave., Niagara Falls.

Matthew DiCamillo, company vice president, said the decision was made to protect workers. He said it's become difficult to find people to work at the Pine Avenue store, which was open only four days a week.

The last straw was an armed robbery about 3:30 p.m. Saturday, in which an intruder pulled a gun on two frightened clerks.

DiCamillo said the robbery occurred about two hours after a private security guard had left the bakery for the day.

But he said he quickly downloaded surveillance video from the store's camera and gave to it to Niagara Falls police, who made an arrest in the case about an hour later.

"It was scary for our clerks to say the least. I don't blame them for having been so scared and traumatized afterward," DiCamillo said. "As an employer, our responsibility is to keep them safe. This was a decision we had to make at this time."

DiCamillo, which has two other locations in the Falls as well as stores in Lewiston and Williamsville, announced the Pine Avenue closure in a Facebook post late Monday afternoon.

