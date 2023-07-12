The founder of the African Heritage Food Co-op resigned Tuesday following an arrest on drug and weapon charges last weekend by Buffalo police.

Alexander J. Wright, 44, was pulled over at 1:30 a.m. Saturday by a police Stop DWI detail. Officers said Wright tried to conceal a Smith and Wesson handgun, loaded with five rounds of ammunition, and 4.5 ounces of cocaine in plain view.

Wright faces two felonies and a misdemeanor for the gun and drug charges. He was charged with criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree, a class C felony; criminal possession of a controlled substance in the fourth degree, a class C felony; criminal possession of a controlled substance in the seventh degree, a class A misdemeanor; operating a motor vehicle while impaired by drugs; and other vehicle and traffic infractions.

He is being held in Erie County Holding Center.

In a statement, the co-op said: "It is with great sadness that due to personal circumstances, Alexander J. Wright has stepped down as CEO of the African Heritage Food Co-op. Mr. Wright has severed all ties with the organization. Effective immediately, Pastor Kinzer Pointer will assume the role of chief executive officer. Operations will continue to flow, as the mission of the organization supersedes any one person. The professional staff is fully equipped and prepared to advance that mission."

In June 2022, weeks after the racially motivated mass shooting at Tops Markets on Jefferson Avenue, Gov. Kathy Hochul announced a $3 million grant to help the food co-op open a grocery store in the Fruit Belt, noting the shortage of grocery stores on the East Side.

No money has been provided to date, and the project has been stalled due to the revocation of the group's nonprofit status by the IRS for failing to file mandatory forms three years on a row. Those filings provide an accounting of a nonprofit organization's governance and financial activities. An appeal to the IRS to reinstate the nonprofit status is pending.

A spokeswoman with Empire State Development, the state agency tapped to distribute the grant money, said the agency is considering its next steps with the project following Wright's arrest and resignation.

"Empire State Development is reviewing the situation," the spokeswoman said.

Pointer, who is also board chairman, said the commitment to bring the food co-op to the Fruit Belt remains.

"The project is worthwhile, and our commitment is to see to that the community isn't let down and to get this work accomplished," Pointer said.

Pointer declined to comment about Wright, a graduate of Nichols School and the University at Buffalo School of Law.

"Let's give Mr. Wright the kind of space that every person should have when they are accused of a crime," Pointer said. "An accusation is not a conviction. Notwithstanding the work of the co-op, Mr. Wright has a personal life and everybody is entitled to have a personal life, so I won't have a comment on what he's accused of in any way."