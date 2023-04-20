The man who admitted firing an assault rifle into a crowd at the Ferry Grider Homes in July 2021, killing a 3-year-old boy, told a jury Thursday that his girlfriend had nothing to do with what happened.

The jurors are about to decide whether they believe that.

Facebook posts about karma and deceased brother point to retribution as motive in shooting that killed 3-year-old Erie County prosecutors on Wednesday revealed a potential motive for the July 2021 quadruple shooting that killed a 3-year-old boy: retribution for the 2020 killing of the brother of the woman on trial.

On the witness stand at Jonay B. Robinson's murder trial in Erie County Court, Dequan I. Richardson testified Robinson bore no responsibility for the quadruple shooting that also injured three men, even though she was behind the wheel of the vehicle that transported the two shooters to and from the scene, something he had previously denied.

Richardson was the only witness called by the defense, which rested Thursday. Closing arguments are scheduled Friday.

According to Richardson, Robinson didn't like guns, didn't let him keep them in their apartment and had no idea what he planned to do before he sprayed a courtyard full of people, including children, with gunfire on July 5, 2021.

Jurors watch Jonay Robinson's police interview as trial in 2021 quadruple shooting continues Jurors on Tuesday were shown video of Jonay B. Robinson being questioned by police the day after a 3-year-old boy and three men were shot in a courtyard of the Ferry Grider Homes. Robinson is accused of being an accomplice in the quadruple shooting.

He told the jury she didn't know about the assault rifle in the back of her SUV or the handgun he kept concealed on his person.

Richardson also told the jury Robinson also didn't know about the attack immediately afterward, even though she was in a vehicle no more than 50 feet away at the time, because there were fireworks going off.

Prosecutors challenged many of Richardson's assertions, pointing to other evidence in the case, including text messages and Facebook posts.

"Do you have a problem telling the truth?" Assistant District Attorney John Feroleto asked Richardson a couple of minutes into his cross-examination.

Richardson, 24, pleaded guilty in March to murder, assault and weapons charges and faces 25 years to life in prison when sentenced next month. Prosecutors have accused Robinson, 27, who faces her own set of murder, assault and weapons charges, of acting as Richardson's accomplice, prosecutors have claimed.

Police found the rifle and a handgun in the pair's Cheektowaga apartment a day after the shooting, witnesses testified earlier in the trial. The search also turned up two kinds of ammunition, matching the caliber of the weapons found.

On Wednesday, prosecutors revealed a potential motive for the July 2021 shooting on Donovan Drive: retribution for the 2020 killing of Robinson's brother, Dequan Huggins, 23.

A shackled Richardson spent three hours on the stand, testifying on the trial's fourth day in a packed courtroom full of family and friends of Robinson, family and friends of Shaquelle Walker Jr., the child who was fatally shot, and assistant district attorneys and other onlookers.

Richardson's testimony was the third version of events that he has given authorities, according to prosecutors.

The first came after his arrest almost two years ago, when he was interviewed by Feroleto and Buffalo police detectives. Then came a sworn written statement given March 23, a day before he pleaded guilty.

In the initial interview, Richardson gave police the name of another man he said had Robinson's vehicle on the night of the shooting, Feroleto told the jury. Richardson also told police Robinson was not at the shooting scene.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. SUBSCRIBE: $1 for 3 months

"My initial statement was a lie, yes," he testified.

The prosecutor asked Richardson if he remembered during that interview trying to talk to Robinson, who was in the next room, through a wall. Richardson told her he wasn't "letting you go down" for what happened, Feroleto said. Richardson denied it.

In Richardson's written statement from March 23, Richardson said he was picked up by Robinson hours before the shooting and brandished the two guns, threatening to shoot her if she didn't take him where he wanted to go. He testified Thursday she didn't know about the guns until after the shooting, when he showed her the handgun and told her not to speed away from the scene.

In that March statement, he never mentioned there was a second shooter at the scene, Feroleto said. In court Thursday, Richardson identified the other shooter as a man he called "K."

In the March statement, Richardson said he began the night driving around looking for "opps," a slang term for enemies.

In court Thursday, Richardson said he was angry and frustrated and went looking for "someone" to shoot.

Why, Robinson's attorney, Jeremy Schwartz, asked?

"No reason," Richardson said. "I don't need a reason. I need an opportunity."

He denied it had anything to do with Huggins' killing. Richardson and Huggins had known each other since Richardson was about 10 years old, Richardson said.

Richardson also wrote Robinson a letter in September, in which he told her he was going to "get my affairs in order and do what I have to do to secure your release," Feroleto told the jury.

In the letter, Richardson said he planned to write a manifesto/confession and tell the truth about what happened, including that Robinson was never at the shooting scene.

Guilty plea in 2021 quadruple shooting that killed 3-year-old 'Baby Quelle', wounded 3 others Dequan I. Richardson pleaded guilty Friday morning to shooting into a crowd during a fireworks celebration in July 2021, killing a 3-year-old child and wounding three men.

On the stand Thursday, Richardson testified he didn't consider Robinson to be his girlfriend, noting their relationship was sexual, but not "romantic."

Richardson said he had been drinking alcohol, smoking marijuana and taking pills while driving around on the day of the shooting.

He also said he has previously been violent with Robinson, a contention prosecutors attempted to dispute by pointing to his only arrest involving violence against Robinson resulted in a harassment charge, a violation.

"She knows how I can get when I get mad. It's either do what I say or, just do what I say," he testified. "Especially when I'm intoxicated, there's no limit to what I can do."

On Wednesday, prosecutors showed the jury social media posts published on Robinson's and Richardson's Facebook accounts, including around the time of the shooting.

Forty-four minutes after the shooting, Robinson's Facebook account shared a post with details about the emergency response to the shooting, where a child was shot in the head.

Forty-one minutes after that, her account shared a TikTok video of a man and woman wearing ski masks – with the caption "When i take my girlfriend on her first lick" – along with three laughing/crying emojis. A former police detective testified earlier in the trial that "hitting a lick" refers to committing a crime, either buying or selling drugs, or committing a robbery or a shooting.