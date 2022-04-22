 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Additional forensic tests ordered for Buffalo man shot by police on Hertel Avenue

  • Updated
Body Cam Screen Shot 1.JPG (copy)

Police body cam footage showing Dominique Thomas, 30, holding a knife as he talks with police officers in the stairwell of a building at 1945 Hertel Ave. Minutes later, Thomas was shot by police as he ran toward officers in the middle of Hertel Avenue.

 Provided by the Buffalo Police Department
A judge has ordered more psychiatric tests to be conducted on the Buffalo man who was shot by police officers on March 14 after he lunged at them with a knife, the Erie County District Attorney's Office said Friday.

Dominique Thomas, 30, who remains hospitalized since the shooting, was indicted on four felony counts of menacing a police officer in connection with the March 14 incident. At about 4:30 a.m. March 14, Thomas allegedly called 911 to report that someone was trying to kill him. Buffalo patrol officers responded to his apartment building on Hertel Avenue where they found him in the stairwell and saw he had a knife. Body camera footage from one of the police officers that was released to the public showed officers backing away from him out onto the street while trying to calm him down before he suddenly ran toward them. The footage shows Thomas had a knife in his hand. Two police officers opened fire on him and he was shot multiple times.

After Thomas' initial arraignment, two doctors conducted what are called "forensic examinations" and determined he was competent to stand trial. But Thomas' defense counsel asked Erie County Judge Kenneth Case for additional tests, which Case granted.

Thomas' brother, Robert, told reporters at a news conference last month that Dominique Thomas has schizophrenia and a history of mental illness. Thomas' supporters questioned why police shot him and called for the Buffalo Police Department's Behavioral Health Team to operate 24 hours a day to handle mental health crises. The team, which pairs police with mental health workers, was not on duty at the time of the incident.

In addition to the charges related to March 14, Dominique Thomas is facing a pending charge on a separate case. He was arraigned before Buffalo City Court Judge Carrie Phillips on a misdemeanor count of third-degree menacing for allegedly threatened to kill his doctor after being treated at Erie County Medical Center in August. Thomas allegedly failed to appear for a court date after which a warrant was issued.

He has court dates scheduled for May 9 in the doctor case and June 15 for the police case. If convicted on all charges, Thomas faces up to seven years in prison.

Chief of the Breaking News/Criminal Justice Desk

I've worked at The Buffalo News since 2005. I previously worked as a reporter at the New York Daily News and the Charlotte Observer and was a special correspondent for the Los Angeles Times.

