Additional forensic tests ordered for Buffalo man shot by police on Hertel Avenue

A judge has ordered more psychiatric tests to be conducted on the Buffalo man who was shot by police officers on March 14 after he lunged at them with a knife, the Erie County District Attorney's Office said Friday.

Dominique Thomas, 30, who remains hospitalized since the shooting, was indicted on four felony counts of menacing a police officer in connection with the March 14 incident. At about 4:30 a.m. March 14, Thomas allegedly called 911 to report that someone was trying to kill him. Buffalo patrol officers responded to his apartment building on Hertel Avenue where they found him in the stairwell and saw he had a knife. Body camera footage from one of the police officers that was released to the public showed officers backing away from him out onto the street while trying to calm him down before he suddenly ran toward them. The footage shows Thomas had a knife in his hand. Two police officers opened fire on him and he was shot multiple times.

Video shows police officer screaming 'Why?' after shooting man who ran at them with a knife Buffalo police on Wednesday released a 3 minute 44 second video from a body-worn cameras of one of the police officers who shot a man armed with a knife who was having a mental health crisis early Monday morning.

After Thomas' initial arraignment, two doctors conducted what are called "forensic examinations" and determined he was competent to stand trial. But Thomas' defense counsel asked Erie County Judge Kenneth Case for additional tests, which Case granted.

Thomas' brother, Robert, told reporters at a news conference last month that Dominique Thomas has schizophrenia and a history of mental illness. Thomas' supporters questioned why police shot him and called for the Buffalo Police Department's Behavioral Health Team to operate 24 hours a day to handle mental health crises. The team, which pairs police with mental health workers, was not on duty at the time of the incident.

In addition to the charges related to March 14, Dominique Thomas is facing a pending charge on a separate case. He was arraigned before Buffalo City Court Judge Carrie Phillips on a misdemeanor count of third-degree menacing for allegedly threatened to kill his doctor after being treated at Erie County Medical Center in August. Thomas allegedly failed to appear for a court date after which a warrant was issued.

He has court dates scheduled for May 9 in the doctor case and June 15 for the police case. If convicted on all charges, Thomas faces up to seven years in prison.

