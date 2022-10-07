Accused Tops shooter won't pursue psychiatric defense in state prosecution

The 19-year-old charged with killing 10 people and wounding three others in what authorities have described as an attack targeting Black people in the Tops Markets mass shooting earlier this year will not be pursuing a psychiatric defense in his state case.

Thursday was the deadline for Payton S. Gendron's attorneys to file notice of pursuing such a defense.

No such notice was filed and no extension of the deadline was requested by Gendron's attorneys, according to a spokesman for the state Unified Court System.

Both sides in the case had been scheduled to appear in court on Thursday afternoon, but the Erie County District Attorney's Office on Monday announced the case had been adjourned until Jan. 12 "at the request of defense counsel to review discovery material."

Gendron, who was 18 at the time of the May 14 attack at the Jefferson Avenue supermarket, also faces federal hate crime charges that, if convicted, could land him the death penalty.

Those charges consist of 14 hate crime charges and 13 charges of using a firearm to commit hate crimes. The Department of Justice has not said whether it plans to seek the death penalty.

Authorities have described Gendron, of Broome County, as a white supremacist.

Gendron's defense attorneys in the state case in July asked County Judge Susan Eagan for six months to go through discovery materials provided by prosecutors. The judge at that point gave them 90 days.

A county grand jury indicted Gendron on 10 counts of first-degree murder, 10 counts of second-degree murder as a hate crime, first-degree domestic act of terrorism motivated by hate, three counts of second-degree attempted murder as a hate crime and one count of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon.

A conviction on the domestic terrorism charge carries an automatic sentence of life without parole.

A gag order imposed on both prosecutors and defense attorneys in the case remains in effect. The District Attorney's Office and defense attorneys declined to comment regarding Thursday's deadline for notice of a psychiatric defense.