Accused shooter's attorneys will meet to begin developing defense strategy

Three attorneys representing the 18-year-old accused of what has been described by law enforcement as a racist massacre Saturday in a Buffalo supermarket will meet Monday to begin mapping out a defense strategy.

Buffalo police credited with saving lives, but gunman's surrender is questioned The quick response of Buffalo Police may have prevented the death toll from surpassing the 10 victims who were slain at Tops Markets on Jefferson Avenue on Saturday, authorities said. But the circumstances around the peaceful surrender of the white supremacist shooter remained a sore spot among some in the Black community on Sunday afternoon.

Attorney Brian K. Parker, who was with Gendron at his arraignment on a first-degree murder charge Saturday evening in front of Buffalo City Court Chief Judge Craig D. Hannah, said the man pleaded not guilty and is being held in protective custody at the Erie County Holding Center in downtown Buffalo.

Payton Gendron, who is white, allegedly drove from his hometown of Conklin in Broome County, near Binghamton, and fatally shot 10 people and wounded three others. Eleven of the victims were Black and two were white.

Parker declined to discuss conversations he has already had with Gendron, but said he spent a significant amount of time with him Saturday and Sunday after he was arrested by Buffalo police.

Tops pledges to reopen Buffalo store where 10 were killed; others offer help to grieving community Tops Markets on Jefferson Avenue isn’t going anywhere, store officials said. But, first, Tops is prioritizing getting its employees access to counseling and its customers access to food while the store is closed.

The other attorneys representing Gendron are Daniel Dubois and Robert Cutting, Parker said. All three defense lawyers are in private practice and affiliated with the Erie County Bar Association Assigned Counsel Program from which they were selected to represent him.

On Sunday afternoon, Parker said he has not yet made contact with Gendron’s family, but has reached out to them. He is also in the process of obtaining a copy of the manifesto that Gendron posted online.

“I have seen blurbs of it. I have investigators who are working on that,” Parker said.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.