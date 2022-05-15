 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Accused shooter's attorneys will meet to begin developing defense strategy

Tops Shooting

Law enforcement gather outside the home of Payton Gendron in Conklin, N.Y., on Sunday, May 15, 2022.

 Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Three attorneys representing the 18-year-old accused of what has been described by law enforcement as a racist massacre Saturday in a Buffalo supermarket will meet Monday to begin mapping out a defense strategy.

Buffalo police credited with saving lives, but gunman's surrender is questioned

The quick response of Buffalo Police may have prevented the death toll from surpassing the 10 victims who were slain at Tops Markets on Jefferson Avenue on Saturday, authorities said. But the circumstances around the peaceful surrender of the white supremacist shooter remained a sore spot among some in the Black community on Sunday afternoon.

Attorney Brian K. Parker, who was with Gendron at his arraignment on a first-degree murder charge Saturday evening in front of Buffalo City Court Chief Judge Craig D. Hannah, said the man pleaded not guilty and is being held in protective custody at the Erie County Holding Center in downtown Buffalo.

Payton Gendron, who is white, allegedly drove from his hometown of Conklin in Broome County, near Binghamton, and fatally shot 10 people and wounded three others. Eleven of the victims were Black and two were white. 

Parker declined to discuss conversations he has already had with Gendron, but said he spent a significant amount of time with him Saturday and Sunday after he was arrested by Buffalo police.

The other attorneys representing Gendron are Daniel Dubois and Robert Cutting, Parker said. All three defense lawyers are in private practice and affiliated with the Erie County Bar Association Assigned Counsel Program from which they were selected to represent him.

On Sunday afternoon, Parker said he has not yet made contact with Gendron’s family, but has reached out to them. He is also in the process of obtaining a copy of the manifesto that Gendron posted online.

“I have seen blurbs of it. I have investigators who are working on that,” Parker said.

