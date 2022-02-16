 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Accused killer charged in 2020 homicide of 17-year-old
Accused killer charged in 2020 homicide of 17-year-old

A 19-year-old Buffalo man already facing charges in a March 2021 killing has been indicted in a second homicide, the Erie County District Attorney's Office said.

calvin clemons (copy)

Calvin D. Clemons, 19, faces charges in two homicides.

Calvin D. Clemons has been indicted on second-degree murder and second-degree weapons possession charges in the Dec. 24, 2020, fatal shooting of 17-year-old Felix Aguirre on Liddell Street, prosecutors said.

Clemons pleaded not guilty in Erie County Court on Tuesday.

Clemons, along with a juvenile co-defendant, has also been charged in the March 29, 2021, robbery and killing of Trenten Jacob Sink, 20, on C Street. Prosecutors allege Clemons and the juvenile lured Sink to C Street with the intention of robbing him of marijuana.

Clemons, who was arrested in September in Georgia, has been ordered held without bail in both cases.

Aguirre's 24-year-old brother, Luis Rivera, was killed in a shooting on Kenmore Avenue in September 2020, according to prosecutors. Police ask anyone with information to call or text the Buffalo Police Department's confidential tip line at 716-847-2255.

Reach Aaron at abesecker[at]buffnews.com or 716-849-4602.

