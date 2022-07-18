Accused gunman in Tops shooting pleads not guilty to federal charges

A federal public defender for the white supremacist accused in the Tops Markets mass shooting told a federal judge Monday that the defense hopes the court case can be resolved "short of trial."

Public defender Sonya A. Zoghlin entered a not guilty plea on Payton Gendron's behalf to the court.

A 27-count federal indictment, unveiled last week, consists of 14 hate crime charges and 13 counts of using a firearm to commit hate crimes.

Gendron, 19, of Broome County, already had been charged in a federal complaint last month.

He is accused of targeting Black people in the May 14 attack that killed 10 people and injured three.

Gendron did not address the court during the 13-minute appearance in the downtown Buffalo courthouse.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

U.S. Magistrate Judge H. Kenneth Schroeder Jr. set a Sept. 2 deadline for prosecutors to turn over discovery to the defense.

The parties are scheduled to return to court Dec. 9 for a status conference.

The federal grand jury accused Gendron of committing the mass killing "after substantial planning and premeditation to commit an act of terrorism," according to the indictment.

Gendron also faces 25 charges, including domestic terrorism and 14 hate crimes, in Erie County Court.

Those charges consist of 10 counts of first-degree murder, 10 counts of second-degree murder as a hate crime, three counts of attempted second-degree murder as a hate crime, as well as a second-degree criminal possession of a weapon charge.

In County Court earlier this month, a judge granted Gendron's defense attorneys in that case until early this fall to file notice of a psychiatric defense.

Gendron faces up to life in prison on the state charges. The Department of Justice has not yet said whether it intends to seek the death penalty in the federal case. Attorneys involved in the case have said they expect the process of making that decision will take about a year.

Gendron remains held without bail.