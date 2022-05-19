Accused gunman in Tops mass shooting indicted by grand jury

The man accused of shooting 10 people Saturday at the Tops on Jefferson Avenue on Saturday has been indicted on charges related to the shooting.

Prosecutor Gary W. Hackbush, chief of the Homicide Unit, said that the grand jury voted an indictment against Payton S. Gendron, with respect to the felony complaint filed Saturday.

Buffalo City Court Judge Craig D. Hanna said Gendron would be held for further action by the grand jury.

Several family members of victims were inside Hanna's courtroom for the proceeding, which was the first court appearance since the alleged gunman was arraigned Saturday.

Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn said in a statement the case was adjourned "due to action of the grand jury."

"There will be no further comment from our office until there is a report following an investigation by the Grand Jury," Flynn said.

As the suspect, wearing an orange jumpsuit and surrounded by four police officers, was led from the courtroom, a family member of the victims yelled “Payton, you’re a coward!”

Gendron continues to remain held without bail.

About 25 members of the local and national media congregated in a basement hallway of the court building, while about 35 members of the media were outside on Franklin Street.

Gendron, 18, of Conklin, was arraigned Saturday on one count of first-degree murder.

He is accused of shooting four people outside the grocery store and nine people inside the store Saturday afternoon.

The matter is scheduled to return for further proceedings at 9:30 a.m. June 9 before Hanna.

If convicted of the charge, Gendron faces a maximum sentence of life in prison without parole.

