Accused gunman in methadone clinic shooting charged, remanded

The man accused of shooting a woman at a residence on Pennsylvania Avenue Thursday morning and then minutes later, firing shots with an assault rifle inside a West Side methadone clinic appeared in Buffalo City Court Friday.

Jeremy A. Griffin, 48, of Williamsville was arraigned on multiple charges.

He was remanded to jail after spending the night at Erie County Medical Center.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

At 8:44 a.m. Thursday, Buffalo patrol officers were alerted to a shooting inside a residence on Pennsylvania Avenue, near Prospect Avenue, also on the Lower West Side. A 47-year-old woman was shot in her upper leg at the residence. She was taken to ECMC for her non-life-threatening injury.

Two minutes after that incident, the same suspect is believed to have driven to the Alba de Vida clinic, a methadone clinic on Virginia and 10th streets. A witness said he got out of his car with an AR-15 style rifle and went into the clinic.

The gunman fired a shot into a wall in a vestibule before two security guards grabbed him and pushed him outside and tackled him to the ground, police said.

A taxi driver who was sitting in his cab outside the clinic shot video of the guards holding him down.

Police said Thursday in a statement neither incident was a "a planned attack" but "appear to be attempted robberies tied to drug activity."

"No other motive other than an attempted robbery at this point," Buffalo Police Commissioner Joseph Gramaglia said Thursday at a video news conference. The gunman was allegedly seeking drugs, he said.