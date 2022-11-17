Accused gunman in Buffalo Tops mass shooting expected to plead guilty

The accused shooter in the May 14 racist mass shooting at a Buffalo supermarket should face the death penalty, shoppers at the Tops Markets said Thursday after learning the gunman is expected to plead guilty to murder and other charges.

Payton Gendron, now 19, who is expected to plead guilty Monday in Erie County Court to 25 state charges, will most likely be sentenced to life in prison without parole for the killing of 10 Black people and wounding of three other victims, The Buffalo News has confirmed.

“He took 10 people’s lives. He deserves the death penalty,” Dolores Fraiser said in the Jefferson Avenue supermarket’s parking lot – the place where Gendron was arrested six months ago after police say he recorded and livestreamed his rampage with an AR-15 semiautomatic rifle.

Lisa Johnson said the shooter's parents should also be held accountable.

“I think his parents should be charged. They knew he had a problem. I’m a single working mother. I have four boys and I know what’s going on in my house and there’s no guns in my house,” Johnson said.

Gendron’s anticipated guilty plea was confirmed Thursday by the son of one of the victims and two other sources familiar with these recent developments in the case.

He is scheduled to appear at 2 p.m. Monday before Erie County Judge Susan M. Eagan, according to court records.

Garnell Whitfield, whose mother, Ruth Whitfield, was the oldest person killed, said Thursday that the bigger battle for families is to fight the racist system that spawned the massacre and has created injustice for Black people since the country was founded.

"We know he's guilty. This is just a skirmish. Whether he lives or dies is not the important thing. It is the system we are fighting," Whitfield said. "It is the prejudicial system in place that has allowed white supremacy, redlining, miseducation, lack of opportunity, all the things that have been in place since the beginning of this country that we are fighting."

Terrence M. Connors, who represents seven of the families who lost loved ones and two individuals who were seriously injured, said he was aware of the planned guilty plea.

“This is but one chapter of accountability for this horrific massacre. There is more to come,” Connors said.

Attorney John Elmore, who is representing the families of victims Katherine “Kat” Massey and Andre Mackniel, said he was made aware of plans for the guilty plea about three weeks ago by Gendron's attorneys.

“As a lawyer with death penalty experience, I can tell you that Gendron’s lawyers are just trying to save his life. The evidence against him is overwhelming,” Elmore said.

An Erie County grand jury indicted Gendron on 10 counts of first-degree murder; 10 counts of second-degree murder as a hate crime; first-degree domestic act of terrorism motivated by hate; three counts of second-degree attempted murder as a hate crime; and one count of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon.

A conviction on the domestic terrorism charge would carry an automatic sentence of life without parole.

A gag order imposed on both prosecutors and Gendron's defense attorneys in the case remains in effect.

Gendron, a Broome County resident who was 18 at the time of the attack, also faces federal hate crime charges that, if he is convicted, could result in the death penalty.

Those charges consist of 14 hate crime charges and 13 charges of using a firearm to commit hate crimes. The Department of Justice has not said whether it plans to seek the death penalty.

An attorney for Gendron declined to comment Thursday, citing the gag order, but other lawyers familiar with the behind-the-scenes arrangements for Gendron's guilty plea said his defense lawyers in the state case began discussing their plans with the victims' families and attorneys representing them about three weeks ago.

On the possibility of the death penalty, Elmore said it is his belief that Gendron’s federal public defenders are going to tell a U.S. Justice Department panel “he has accepted responsibility in state court and so that should be a mitigating circumstance” in attempting to persuade panel members not to recommend the death penalty.

“I hope they recommend the death penalty. It will send a message to any other assassins,” said Frank Bell, before going into Tops on Thursday. “Ultimately, I don’t want to see him killed. It doesn’t serve any purpose. Revenge is for God.”

Hilda Cornwell said anything but the death penalty for Gendron would be unfair to the families who lost loved ones.

“I think he should be castrated and tarred and feathered,” Cornwell said.

Other shoppers said they were praying for the victims and Gendron’s family.

“I’m not the judge, so I can’t say what he deserves, but if he had been found not guilty, there would have been an uproar. At least he’s pleading guilty,” Tearle Gaines said.

Staff Reporter Aaron Besecker contributed to this article.