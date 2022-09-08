Accused gunman arraigned in fatal West Side Buffalo shooting

A Buffalo man was arraigned Thursday before Erie County Judge James Bargnesi on charges of second-degree murder, attempted second-degree murder and criminal possession of a weapon, the Erie County District Attorney's Office announced.

Prosecutors said that on Jan. 25, Victor M. Cramer-Williams, 27, fired several shots at a man inside an apartment in the 200 block of Auburn Avenue on the West Side before fleeing the scene.

Erica M. Ralson, 37, of Buffalo, died from her injuries on Feb. 8.

A 47-year-old man was treated for his injuries.

Buffalo police and U.S. marshals found Cramer-Williams on April 14 at a West Utica Street residence, where authorities say he jumped from a window onto a garage roof trying to escape. As he ran, Cramer-Williams threw a bag containing an illegal pistol on Brayton Street, officials said.

He allegedly refused police commands to stop, and he fought with officers who tasered him during the arrest.

Cramer-Williams, who remains in custody without bail, is scheduled to return to court Sept. 21.

If convicted of the highest charge, he faces a prison sentence of 25 years to life.