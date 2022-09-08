 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Accused gunman arraigned in fatal West Side Buffalo shooting

  • Updated
  • 0
Support this work for $1 a month

A Buffalo man was arraigned Thursday before Erie County Judge James Bargnesi on charges of second-degree murder, attempted second-degree murder and criminal possession of a weapon, the Erie County District Attorney's Office announced.

Victor Cramer-Williams

Victor Cramer-Williams

Prosecutors said that on Jan. 25, Victor M. Cramer-Williams, 27, fired several shots at a man inside an apartment in the 200 block of Auburn Avenue on the West Side before fleeing the scene.

Erica M. Ralson, 37, of Buffalo, died from her injuries on Feb. 8.

A 47-year-old man was treated for his injuries. 

Buffalo police and U.S. marshals found Cramer-Williams on April 14 at a West Utica Street residence, where authorities say he jumped from a window onto a garage roof trying to escape. As he ran, Cramer-Williams threw a bag containing an illegal pistol on Brayton Street, officials said.

People are also reading…

He allegedly refused police commands to stop, and he fought with officers who tasered him during the arrest.

Cramer-Williams, who remains in custody without bail, is scheduled to return to court Sept. 21.

If convicted of the highest charge, he faces a prison sentence of 25 years to life.

0 Comments

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Queen Elizabeth II dies: Tributes flood in from around the world

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News