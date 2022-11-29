 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Accused Cheektowaga Dollar General shooter found incompetent for trial

  • Updated
  • 0
LOCAL Travis Green arraignment HICKEY

Travis Green during his arraignment in Cheektowaga Town Court on Nov. 15, 2017.

 Buffalo News file photo
The man charged in the would-be mass shooting in Cheektowaga in 2017 has been found incompetent to stand trial for the third time.

Erie County Judge Sheila DiTullio on Tuesday ordered Travis J. Green sent to a psychiatric treatment facility in Rochester. Two doctors with the Erie County Division of Mental Health Forensic Services reached that conclusion about his competency after a thorough interview and examination, DiTullio said in court.

The ruling puts off Green's attempted murder trial for the third time.

Green, 34, is accused of spraying a Cheektowaga Dollar General store with bullets from an AR-15, injuring one man, on Nov. 14, 2017.

In August, Green rejected a plea offer from prosecutors that would have sent him to prison for a decade.

Green's trial was previously put off due to his mental health about a year after the incident and again in December 2019.

Reach Aaron at abesecker[at]buffnews.com or 716-849-4602.

