Accused Cheektowaga Dollar General shooter found incompetent for trial

The man charged in the would-be mass shooting in Cheektowaga in 2017 has been found incompetent to stand trial for the third time.

Erie County Judge Sheila DiTullio on Tuesday ordered Travis J. Green sent to a psychiatric treatment facility in Rochester. Two doctors with the Erie County Division of Mental Health Forensic Services reached that conclusion about his competency after a thorough interview and examination, DiTullio said in court.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

The ruling puts off Green's attempted murder trial for the third time.

Green, 34, is accused of spraying a Cheektowaga Dollar General store with bullets from an AR-15, injuring one man, on Nov. 14, 2017.

In August, Green rejected a plea offer from prosecutors that would have sent him to prison for a decade.

Green's trial was previously put off due to his mental health about a year after the incident and again in December 2019.