Accused Cheektowaga Dollar General shooter again ruled competent to stand trial
The man accused in the 2017 shooting at a Cheektowaga Dollar General whose trial has already been delayed twice because of his mental health has been ruled competent to stand trial.

Erie County Judge Sheila A. DiTullio last month approved Travis J. Green's request to be released from the Central New York Psychiatric Center in Oneida County.

Green, 33, faces several charges, including attempted murder, attempted assault and weapons possession, in connection with the Nov. 14, 2017, incident at the Dollar General store at Union and French roads. Three customers and several employees were inside at the time.

Twice in two years, according to his defense attorney, Paul Dell, Green has challenged the determination of facility doctors who said he could not assist in his own defense against charges in the incident, which had all the makings of a mass shooting. In the aftermath, Cheektowaga's then-police chief called it a "miracle" he wasn't reading a long list of the names of the dead.

Green, who remains in custody at the Erie County Holding Center, "is no longer an incapacitated person," DiTullio said in her ruling March 16.

Green, of Cheektowaga, is accused of having two high-powered AR-15 rifles, a ballistic vest and more than 850 rounds of ammunition with him at the time of the incident, which authorities said began after his request for a job application and ended with him spraying the building with bullets and firing shots in the air.

A man who confronted Green outside the store before the shooting wound up with two bullet fragments in his arm due to Green's alleged rampage.

Green discharged 20 rounds, investigators said, and two men from a neighboring business intervened during a pause in the gunfire, men who would be hailed as heroes by police.

Police took Green into custody after a brief foot chase.

About a year after the incident, doctors found Green unable to assist in his own defense, delaying the criminal case against him.

In December 2019, Green's trial was put off for a second time.

Psychiatric center patients are able to challenge the annual determinations of doctors about whether they should remain at the facility by requesting a hearing, Dell said. Green made an initial request for such a hearing after a prior annual review, but the scheduling of a hearing was delayed due to the pandemic, he said.

Green was represented at the hearing before DiTullio by the state's Mental Hygiene Legal Service. DiTullio scheduled Green's trial to begin Sept. 26.

Green also has a new criminal case to deal with stemming from alleged actions while in custody.

An Erie County sheriff's deputy assigned to the Erie County Holding Center accused Green of damaging the rear seat of a transport vehicle, according to a spokesman for the Sheriff's Office.

Green was arrested at about 11 a.m. March 11, one of the days he appeared before DiTullio for his hearing, and charged with third-degree criminal mischief, a felony, spokesman Scott Zylka said in an email.

Green is due to be arraigned in Buffalo City Court on that charge on April 11.

Green was being confined to his cell in the holding center for 23 hours a day, his attorney said.

Reach Aaron at abesecker[at]buffnews.com or 716-849-4602.

