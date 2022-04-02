Accused Cheektowaga Dollar General shooter again ruled competent to stand trial

The man accused in the 2017 shooting at a Cheektowaga Dollar General whose trial has already been delayed twice because of his mental health has been ruled competent to stand trial.

Erie County Judge Sheila A. DiTullio last month approved Travis J. Green's request to be released from the Central New York Psychiatric Center in Oneida County.

Green, 33, faces several charges, including attempted murder, attempted assault and weapons possession, in connection with the Nov. 14, 2017, incident at the Dollar General store at Union and French roads. Three customers and several employees were inside at the time.

Twice in two years, according to his defense attorney, Paul Dell, Green has challenged the determination of facility doctors who said he could not assist in his own defense against charges in the incident, which had all the makings of a mass shooting. In the aftermath, Cheektowaga's then-police chief called it a "miracle" he wasn't reading a long list of the names of the dead.