Accused Buffalo Tops mass shooter to plead guilty, son of victim says

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.

The man charged in the May 14 shooting that killed 10 Black people and wounded three others in a massacre at a Jefferson Avenue supermarket is expected to plead guilty to state charges on Monday in Erie County Court, The Buffalo News has confirmed.

Payton Gendron, who authorities have called a white supremacist and who is accused of live-streaming his rampage at Tops, is expected to plead guilty to the 25 state charges, a son of one of the victims said the families have been told.

Relatives of the victims were informed of Gendron's defense team plan in recent days, according to two sources familiar with the deal. An appearance in Erie County Court for Gendron's case has been scheduled for 2 p.m. Monday, according to court records.

Garnell Whitfield, whose mother Ruth Whitfield was the oldest person killed May 14, said Thursday that the bigger battle for families is to fight the racist system that spawned the massacre and has created injustice for African Americans since the country was founded.

"We know he's guilty. This is just a skirmish. Whether he lives or dies is not the important thing. It is the system we are fighting," Whitfield said. "It is the prejudicial system in place that has allowed white supremacy, redlining, miseducation, lack of opportunity, all the things that have been in place since the beginning of this country that we are fighting."

Terrence O’Connors, who represents seven of the families who lost loved ones and two individuals who were seriously injured, said he, too, was aware of the plea.

“This is but one chapter of accountability for this horrific massacre. There is more to come,” he said.

Attorney John Elmore, who is representing the families of victims Katherine “Kat” Massey and Andre Mackniel, said he was made aware of plans for the plea about three weeks ago by Gendron's attorneys.

“As a lawyer with death penalty experience, I can tell you that Gendron’s lawyers are just trying to save his life. The evidence against him is overwhelming,” Elmore said.

A county grand jury indicted Gendron on 10 counts of first-degree murder; 10 counts of second-degree murder as a hate crime; first-degree domestic act of terrorism motivated by hate; three counts of second-degree attempted murder as a hate crime; and one count of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon.

A conviction on the domestic terrorism charge would have carried an automatic sentence of life without parole.

A gag order imposed on both prosecutors and defense attorneys in the case remains in effect.

Gendron, a Broome County resident who was 18 at the time of the attack, also faces federal hate crime charges that, if convicted, could land him the death penalty.

Those charges consist of 14 hate crime charges and 13 charges of using a firearm to commit hate crimes. The Department of Justice has not said whether it plans to seek the death penalty.

Attorneys for Gendron could not be reached to comment, but an attorney familiar with the behind-the-scenes arrangements for Gendron's guilty plea said his lawyers in the state case began discussing their plans with families and attorneys representing them about three weeks ago.

Staff Reporter Aaron Besecker contributed to this article