A man who admitted to being an accomplice to a 2022 double shooting that killed a 17-year-old girl was sentenced Monday to 5 to 15 years in prison.

Erie County Judge Kenneth Case sentenced Vincent Manirakiza, 20, who pleaded guilty in June to second-degree manslaughter in the Jan. 25, 2022, death of Sierra Bennett in a shooting in a home on Koons Avenue.

As part of the plea, county prosecutors agreed not to oppose Manirakiza's release from prison after he has served five years, including time already spent in custody.

Manirakiza has been in custody since his arrest the day after the shooting, according to court records.

In December, Martin Norris, who was 15 at the time of the shooting, was sentenced to 12 years to life in prison. Norris, who prosecutors said shot the victims with a "ghost gun," pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in October.