Access to testimony of confidential informant at issue in Amherst drug case

An Amherst drug case is at the center of a legal dispute tied to changes in state discovery laws.

A confidential informant helped police get a search warrant for a home where authorities say they found 4.5 kilos of cocaine, fentanyl and methamphetamine in June.

Changes made to the state's discovery laws in 2020 require prosecutors to share with defense attorneys documents that outline what the informant said in front of the judge who issued the warrant.

In what's believed to be the first court ruling specifically on the issue, a State Supreme Court justice has rejected an effort by one of the defendants' attorneys in the Amherst drug case to gain access to that testimony.

Since it's the court – not prosecutors – that actually possesses the document in question, the court doesn't have to order the Erie County District Attorney's Office to turn it over, Justice M. William Boller said in a written ruling last week.

Some attorneys see this situation as the result of poorly crafted state law, enacted with the goal of reducing prosecutors' strategic advantage in criminal cases.

"The granting of the requested relief apparently will cause a change in how search warrant application materials are handled by the Court and in the prosecution in this county," attorney Paul Dell said in a court document. "That is not a reason to not follow what is clearly now the law."

Prosecutors have charged husband and wife Franklin Richards, 40, and Toya Richards, 44, with five high-level drug felonies each. A June 29 raid by the Erie County Sheriff's Office Narcotics and Intelligence Unit at a home on Brittany Lane yielded three kilos of cocaine, one kilo of fentanyl and a half-kilo of methamphetamine, the Sheriff's Office said at the time.

Packing materials, mixing substances and other drug paraphernalia, along with an unspecified amount of ecstasy, also was seized, according to police.

Prosecutors have offered Franklin Richards a plea deal in which charges against Toya Richards would be dropped. Franklin Richards, if he accepts the deal and pleads guilty, would face a minimum sentence of 12 years in prison and five years of post-release supervision, according to court documents.

Dell, Franklin Richards' attorney, said his client needs access to what the informant told the judge in order to make an informed decision on whether he will plead guilty.

Under state law, prosecutors are to automatically disclose items in their "possession, custody or control," including search warrant documents and "a transcript of all testimony or other oral communications offered in support of the warrant application."

State law also requires prosecutors to make "a diligent good faith effort to ascertain the existence of material or information" that would be eligible to be turned over to defense attorneys. It also requires prosecutors "to cause such material or information to be made available for discovery where it exists, but is not within the prosecutor's possession, custody or control."

In his decision, Boller said the procedure for police to get a search warrant based on a confidential informant's testimony typically does not result in such testimony being provided to police or prosecutors. Those documents are "generally sealed by the Court," the judge wrote, and the testimony is not part of the prosecutors' case at trial.

If prosecutors did possess it, the court would be required to force them to turn it over to the defense, the judge wrote. But if a court ordered such a disclosure, "there would be a chilling effect on the ability of law enforcement to recruit informants, solve crimes and protect the public," Boller wrote.

Dell said the court could redact the identity of the informant and provide the testimony .

And none of that changes the language of the discovery law that spells out that the information should be turned over to the defense.

For purposes of criminal court cases, courts have determined that information in possession of police agencies, like police disciplinary records, falls under the scope of materials over which prosecutors have control.

Dell said he plans to continue to pursue the information from the courts.

The District Attorney's Office, through a spokesperson, declined comment, citing the pending nature of the case.