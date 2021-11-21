Abuse survivors group files complaint about ruling that spared Belter prison

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

Bellocchio's complaint contends that Murphy violated the provision of the court rules that says, "A judge shall respect and comply with the law and shall act at all times in a manner that promotes public confidence in the integrity and impartiality of the judiciary."

"Judge Murphy failed in upholding the integrity of the judiciary, as well as having failed to insulate the court from the appearance of impropriety; both are vitally important to the functionality of an independent judiciary," the complaint says.

A few lines after the paragraph that Bellocchio accused Murphy of violating, the judicial rules also say, "A judge shall not be swayed by partisan interests, public clamor or fear of criticism."

Murphy is to retire Dec. 31, having reached the state's mandatory retirement age of 70, but Bellocchio called that "immaterial" and said Murphy should be suspended for the rest of his term, "given that victims have been re-victimized by his inability to properly discharge his duties."

The rules forbid Murphy to comment on the case, but Niagara County District Attorney Brian D. Seaman is not hampered by that restriction.