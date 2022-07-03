'Absolutely unprecedented': East Aurora dealing with rash of car thefts, mirroring local and national trend

Six vehicles have been reported stolen from East Aurora in the last two weeks, the town and village's police department confirmed.

All six incidents shared one factor in common: At the time they were stolen, the cars were unlocked with the keys or key fob inside.

No arrests have been made in any of the six incidents, although three of the vehicles have been found unoccupied in the City of Buffalo, said East Aurora Police Department Lt. Patrick Welch.

"This is absolutely unprecedented," Welch said.

Welch said East Aurora police on Wednesday identified and pursued one of the stolen cars, which was headed north on Route 400 with new New Jersey plates, before calling off the pursuit for public safety reasons.

The stolen-car trend has stung East Aurora, considered an "outer-ring" suburb of Buffalo, with the police department's recent Facebook post announcing the three thefts receiving close to 400 shares. But car thefts also have occurred in Lancaster – with two in the last two weeks – and prompted social media warnings from police departments in the Town of Tonawanda and Orchard Park, which announced multiple car thefts in May.

"These are crimes of opportunity," Welch said. "There are networks of people crawling through neighborhoods in the middle of the night" looking for unlocked doors.

The thefts reflect a national trend that shows no sign of relenting unless vehicle owners increase their wariness.

A representative from AAA Western & Central NY referenced data from the National Insurance Crime Bureau, which tracks car thefts across many jurisdictions and last year took the issue to U.S. Senate Committee on the Judiciary.

According to the NICB's 2021 data, car thefts have increased 16.5% from 2019 and nearly 30% from 2017. The numbers have skyrocketed in large cities, with New York City seeing an increase of 286%, and Philadelphia increasing 238%. Several reports connect the big-city rise of stealing vehicles as an illegal alternative to ride-sharing.

Car thefts in Buffalo shot up in 2020 and 2021, with estimated increases of 80% year over year, Buffalo Police reported in June 2021. While the city hasn't reported an unusual uptick in car thefts this summer, statistics show thefts have been more commonplace in urban settings than suburban ones in past years.

A 2021 Buffalo News report on car thefts in the City of Buffalo noted almost a quarter of those arrested for car theft were under 17 years old, and many were arrested and released for the act multiple times.

"We have a few individuals on this list that we believe are responsible for scores of stolen cars," said then-Deputy Police Commissioner Joseph Gramaglia.

But just because many of the suspects are young, it does not mean they're acting in isolation. Welch said there is at least some level of organization around the East Aurora car thefts, and success seems to have bred more attempts.

After the trio of stolen cars Wednesday, another theft was attempted Thursday night on North Street. Welch said a couple awoke when a car struck the side of their house. The wife's car was parked behind the husband's in the driveway, and the car thieves, who had entered and started the husband's unlocked car, were trying to shimmy around the wife's car to exit the driveway. The suspects fled on foot, Welch said.

Neighborhood car thefts tend to be cyclical, said Lt. Jonathan Ziders of the Lancaster Police Department. "They'll hit one area hard and then move around," he said.

There's no single reason for stealing a car, Ziders added, and vehicles often are found not long after they're taken.

"Sometimes it's for joyriding, and sometimes they want to use the vehicle to commit a crime," the Lancaster Police Department lieutenant said. "Most of the time, these vehicles are discarded."

Modern car technology and its emphasis on convenience has made stealing vehicles much easier, especially in the age of keyless entry and remote starters. Instead of trying to keep tabs on the key fob – necessary to start "push-to-start" vehicles – the path-of-least-resistance for drivers is to simply leave the key fob in the vehicle. While this approach saves time and generally aids the forgetful, it also leaves the vehicle vulnerable to criminals.

Ziders said bouts of car thefts tend to happen in the winter, usually because residents leave unoccupied cars running after using a remote starter to begin the warm-up process.

Car thieves have more advanced means of hacking into cars, using transmitters to mimic key fob signals to break into and start locked cars. In the case of this wave in Western New York, though, the thefts so far have been more low-hanging fruit.

"Brazen" has been used repeatedly, by both law enforcement and civilians, in describing car thieves' attitudes. Security footage posted to the Nextdoor app, a social platform that requires verified addresses to connect neighbors for safety and communication purposes, showed an attempted car theft last week on West Delavan Avenue.

Stolen cars are frequently found not far from the location they were stolen, Welch said.

"There's some understanding of the shelf life of a stolen vehicle," he added, referring to security systems like OnStar and plate-running functions that help law enforcement and civilians find missing vehicles.

The common-sense answer to the trend is to lock car doors and take key fobs out of the vehicle, law enforcement officials agreed. AAA Western & Central NY added four categories of additional advice, however, with awareness suggestions, deterrence actions such as steering wheel and brake locks, immobilization tips to avoid hot-wiring and trackers to help locate a stolen vehicle.

Still, the easiest answer remains the most obvious one: using the vehicle's locks.

"They're looking for an open door," Welch said.

Ben Tsujimoto can be reached at btsujimoto@buffnews.com, at (716) 849-6927 or on Twitter at @Tsuj10.

