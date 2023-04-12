A day of learning. A day of community gathering. And a day of solemn remembrance.

A weekend of events reflecting on the racist massacre at the Tops Markets on Jefferson Avenue is planned for the weekend of its one-year mark.

Whitfield family organizing 3-day conference on hate and healing after 5/14 massacre The Whitfields hope that by bringing together leaders and experts from around the country to meet with the survivors and the community in Buffalo, they can find paths forward.

“The racially motivated mass shooting shook our community to its core. It was a day the unthinkable happened," Buffalo Mayor Byron W. Brown said in a statement announcing the "5/14 Remembrance Weekend: Reflection, Health and Hope." "It happened because the wound caused by white supremacy embedded in our country’s history and fabric continues to fester, not just in Western New York, but across our nation."

Ten people were killed in the attack at the supermarket on the afternoon of May 14: Roberta A. Drury, Margus D. Morrison, Andre Mackneil, Aaron Salter, Geraldine Talley, Celestine Chaney, Heyward Patterson, Katherine Massey, Pearl Young and Ruth Whitfield.

The events will begin on May 12 with an educational day of health and restoration.

Buffalo public schools, working with BOCES and Buffalo Toronto Public Media, will hold a virtual healing circle, book readings and will present uplifting messages from special guests, city officials said. The public will be able to participate via livestream.

A panel discussion titled "Beyond Hate" will take place at Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center from 9 a.m. to noon. Leading the discussion will be New York Times bestselling author, professor, and anti-racism activist Dr. Ibram X. Kendi and moderator Dr. Melissa Harris-Perry, host of NPR’s The Takeaway. Panelists are the Most Reverend Michael Curry, Presiding Bishop of the Episcopal Church in the U.S; Dr. Helene Gayle, President of Spelman College; John B. King Jr., Chancellor of the State University of New York; and Mayor Brown.

On May 13, a community gathering will be held at the Johnnie B. Wiley Amateur Athletic Sports Pavilion. Details have not yet been announced.

On May 14, the one-year mark of the massacre, a moment of remembrance will be held from 2 to 2:30 p.m. at the Tops on Jefferson Avenue. Brown will lead the remembrance, and church bells will chime at 2:28 p.m., the moment the 123-second rampage began.

At 6 p.m., a memorial service will be held at Elim Christian Fellowship, 70 Chalmers Ave., featuring Pastor Jamal Harrison Bryant of the New Birth Missionary Baptist Church in Atlanta.