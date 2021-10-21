'A terrible tragedy': 17-year-old girl becomes Buffalo's latest homicide victim

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

Police have not released the girl's name, saying that they were waiting for the family to be able to inform more loved ones before releasing her identity publicly.

Police are collecting video from area surveillance cameras for evidence and are working with Crime Stoppers WNY to offer a reward for information related to the shooting.

Gramaglia noted that police did not receive any 911 calls about shots fired Wednesday night in the Lisbon Avenue area.

The girl is one of three 17-year-olds killed in shootings this year.

Another 17-year-old girl was killed Aug. 16 in a shooting during a birthday party near Page Street and Lawn Avenue, and a 17-year-old boy was killed Sept. 30 in a shooting on Norfolk Avenue, near Kensington Avenue in the city's Kensington-Bailey neighborhood.

The city's last homicide happened in a daytime shooting in Riverside on Oct. 5.

Buffalo had 65 homicides last year and has averaged about 50 per year over the last decade.

Of the city's 287 shooting victims – individuals either injured or killed – from Jan. 1 through Sept. 30, 18 were 17 or younger, according to department statistics.