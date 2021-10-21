'A terrible tragedy': 17-year-old girl becomes Buffalo's latest homicide victim

A gunshot fired at a car Wednesday night claimed the life of a 17-year-old Buffalo girl, police said.
"It's a terrible tragedy," said Deputy Police Commissioner Joseph Gramaglia Thursday at a news conference about the killing. "We should, never have young people dying."
The girl's death is the 58th homicide so far this year in the City of Buffalo.
No arrests have been made.
Here's what Gramaglia said about the fatal shooting:
The girl was sitting in the front passenger seat of a vehicle that was headed east on Lisbon Avenue when someone opened fire on the vehicle at about 9 p.m.
Police believe the shooter was on the sidewalk and opened fire from there, Gramaglia said. The girl suffered a single gunshot wound. The driver and other passengers in the vehicle were not injured.
With the wounded girl still in the vehicle, the driver traveled a little over a mile before stopping the car on Langfield Avenue, near Suffolk Street and then called 911 for help. The girl was pronounced dead at the scene.
Investigators don't know why the driver drove the car to Langfield. The driver and the other passengers remained at the scene and were cooperating with police, Gramaglia said.
Police have not released the girl's name, saying that they were waiting for the family to be able to inform more loved ones before releasing her identity publicly.
Police are collecting video from area surveillance cameras for evidence and are working with Crime Stoppers WNY to offer a reward for information related to the shooting.
Gramaglia noted that police did not receive any 911 calls about shots fired Wednesday night in the Lisbon Avenue area.
The girl is one of three 17-year-olds killed in shootings this year.
Another 17-year-old girl was killed Aug. 16 in a shooting during a birthday party near Page Street and Lawn Avenue, and a 17-year-old boy was killed Sept. 30 in a shooting on Norfolk Avenue, near Kensington Avenue in the city's Kensington-Bailey neighborhood.
The city's last homicide happened in a daytime shooting in Riverside on Oct. 5.
Buffalo had 65 homicides last year and has averaged about 50 per year over the last decade.
Of the city's 287 shooting victims – individuals either injured or killed – from Jan. 1 through Sept. 30, 18 were 17 or younger, according to department statistics.
Buffalo police are using multiple strategies to combat gun violence that has skyrocketed since the pandemic, Gramaglia said, including working with community-based organizations and also collaborating with federal authorities who can apply federal laws to keep suspects in gun crimes in jail while awaiting trial.